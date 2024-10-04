Chelsea Handler Returns to Critics Choice Awards

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today that comedian, television host, best-selling author and advocate Chelsea Handler will return to host the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 14, 2024 (7:00 – 10:00pm ET – delayed PT, check local listings), airing live on The CW. This will mark Handler’s second consecutive year hosting the awards ceremony.

“I am very happy and excited to be hosting the Critics Choice Awards again this year, as last year was one of the most fun nights I’ve had,” said Chelsea Handler. “There is no greater reward than making fun of actors and then getting drunk with them afterward. It’s an honor.”

Chelsea Handler is a comedian, television host, six-time New York Times best-selling author and advocate whose humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. After a strong seven-year run as the host of E!’s top-rated Chelsea Lately, a tenure in which she was the only female late-night talk show host on-air, she launched her documentary series Chelsea Does,followed by her talk show Chelsea on Netflix in 2016. She has penned six best-selling books, five of which have reached #1 on the New York Times Bestseller list, including 2019’s Life Will Be the Death of Me.

In 2021, she launched her iHeartRadio advice podcast, Dear Chelsea, and embarked on the Vaccinated and Horny Tour, bringing her sensational stand-up set to over 90 cities with 115 shows across North America, winning “The Comedy Act of 2021” at the People’s Choice Awards. Following the success of her 2020 HBO Max comedy special Evolution, which earned Chelsea a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album, Handler made her return to Netflix with her critically acclaimed 2022 comedy special Revolution. Handler is currently on her 2023 stand-up tour, Little Big Bitch.

“We are thrilled to have Chelsea Handler join us once again to host the Critics Choice Awards,” said CCA CEO Joey Berlin. “After having her as our host last year, we couldn’t wait to have her back up on the stage again.”

The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards will air live on The CW from 7:00 – 10:00 pm ET (delayed PT, check local listings). The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations. The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards show will be executive-produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The Critics Choice Awards are represented by Dan Black at Greenberg Traurig, LLP.

