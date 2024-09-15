BREAKING: Shots Fired at Former President Donald Trump’s Golf Club in Florida

Update: As per AP: “U.S. Secret Service agents opened fire after seeing a person with a firearm near Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, while the Republican presidential candidate was golfing Sunday, according to two law enforcement officials. No injuries were reported.

The person fled in an SUV and was later apprehended in a nearby county by local law enforcement, the officials said. The officials were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity about an ongoing investigation”

Former President Donald Trump is said to be safe after gunshots were heard and reported near Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida. While he is said to have been at the club at the time, it is being reported that the gunfire was not targeting the Presidential candidate.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time, said Steven Cheung, Trump campaign communications director. The Secret Service is also reporting that the former Celebrity Apprentice host is safe.

The incident occurred just two months after he was shot at during a campaign event in PA.

There is a full investigation occurring regarding this incident.

Story developing….