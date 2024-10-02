BREAKING: Shots Fired at Former President Donald Trump’s Golf Club in Florida

Update 4: As per the AP: Ryan Wesley Routh faces charges of possessing a firearm despite being a convicted felon and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Additional and more serious charges are possible. This is a continuing investigation and prosecutors seek an indictment from a grand jury.

Update 3: In an email to supporters, Trump said: “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL! Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!”

President Biden and Vice President Harris both offered their support to him, with the former directing his team to ensure the Secret Service “has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President’s continued safety,” and the latter stating that “violence has no place in America.”

Update 2: The shooter has been identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, as per three law enforcement officials via The Associated Press.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation.

The AP went on to say that Secret Service agents shot at the suspect, who was then taken into custody after fleeing the scene.

The FBI is now calling this an apparent assassination attempt.

Update: As per AP: “U.S. Secret Service agents opened fire after seeing a person with a firearm near Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, while the Republican presidential candidate was golfing Sunday, according to two law enforcement officials. No injuries were reported.

The person fled in an SUV and was later apprehended in a nearby county by local law enforcement, the officials said. The officials were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity about an ongoing investigation”

Former President Donald Trump is said to be safe after gunshots were heard and reported near Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida. While he is said to have been at the club at the time, it is being reported that the gunfire was not targeting the Presidential candidate.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time, said Steven Cheung, Trump campaign communications director. The Secret Service is also reporting that the former Celebrity Apprentice host is safe.

The incident occurred just two months after he was shot at during a campaign event in PA.

There is a full investigation occurring regarding this incident.

Story developing….