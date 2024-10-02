Shots Fired at Rally for Former President Donald Trump

UPDATE 2: Trump released a statement on his Truth Social page:

“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening.”

“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country,” he concluded.

UPDATE: The shooter and one other died and two others are in critical condition.

Former President Donald Trump was rushed offstage during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania as shots were fired. He was surrounded by the Secret Service and had blood covering the side of his face.

Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the U.S. Secret Service, posted a statement regarding the incident on social media:

“An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.”

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow,” he concluded.

This is a developing story…..