Former President Donald Trump Surrenders in Georgia: See the Mugshot

Former President Donald Trump has surrendered to Fulton County authorities in Atlanta, Georgia, where he will be booked on charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

As per Fox News, the charges are as follows: violating the Georgia RICO Act – the Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act; Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer; Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer; Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree; Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings; Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents; Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree; Filing False Documents; and Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer.

CNN also released a list of charges.

Nineteen others, including Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows, have also been booked on similar charges.

His hearing will be held next month.

This is the fourth time the Celebrity Apprentice alum was charged with a crime this year. Previous charges include his involvement in a hush money scheme, mishandling classified documents and attempting to overturn the 2020 election in Washington, DC, along with his involvement in the January 6th riots.

Check out his mugshot below:

After the arrest, the former President spoke to the media:

“This should never happen. If you challenge an election, you should be able to challenge an election. I should have every right to do that. You have seen many people you have been watching over the years doing the same thing, whether it’s Hillary Clinton or Stacey Abrams or many others,” he said, as per Fox News.

More news will be released as it becomes available.

