Baseball Legend Pete Rose Passes Away at 83

Sad news for the sports world tonight. Legendary baseball player Pete Rose, who played for the Cincinnati Reds, Montreal Expos and Philadelphia Phillies, has died. He was 83 years old.

Very few details were available about his death as of press time, but his agent, Ryan Fiterman of Fiterman Sports, confirmed the news, saying, “the family is asking for privacy at this time.”

Pete was one of the greatest baseball players of all time , having earned 17 All-Star Game nods, winning three World Series and the 1973 N.L. MVP. TVGrapevine send condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.

This is a developing story.