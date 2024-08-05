The Bachelorette Recap for 8/5/2024

-We are back in Aukland, New Zealand on ABC’s The Bachelorette. When we last left our heroes, Jenn Tran was surprised by her ex-boyfriend Matt, who came on his own dime to visit her and ask for another chance. While she is left in shock, the other guys are at the cocktail party waiting for the rose ceremony to begin. Confused? You won’t be at the end of this episode of The Bachelorette.

-Jenn talks to Jesse Palmer, who tries to help her decide what to do. She isn’t sure if she should let Matt join the journey or ask him to leave.

-Jenn enters the cocktail party and thanks them for being so amazing. She tells them about Matt and that she is going to talk to him before the rose ceremony. The other guys are floored by this turn of events and are upset that Matt might join them with an unfair advantage.

-As Jenn talks to Matt, the other guys continue to get more and more upset, especially Devin.

-Matt talks to the guys and tells them he is leaving and apologizes for overstepping any boundaries. The guys take it well, but make it clear they are not happy that he possibly could have entered the house.

Rose Ceremony:

Sam M, Marcus and Devin all have roses.

Grant–Hot guy who seems to be the whole package…I hope she chooses him.

Jeremy–Corvette dude

Jonathon–Mask dude

Spencer–No idea

Dylan–Med student

Final Rose Tonight:

Austin–No idea

Eliminated:

Thomas–bickered with Dylan and Sam N.

John–Other med student

The next day, Jenn talks to Jesse at a bar about the night before, what she wants in life and hopes to find with the men.

DATE CARD 1:

Jonathan gets a one on one with the clue ‘it is time for our love to take flight.’ He is thrilled to have gotten the date, but Grant and Jeremy are feeling as if they are at a disadvantage since neither of them have had one yet.

The two of them go on a helicopter, even though he is afraid of heights. They end up in a vineyard, where they play Marco Polo and hide and seek, feed each other grapes and drink wine in a hot tub.

At dinner, he talks about his past relationship, where his ex-girlfriend would abuse alcohol, gaslight him and accuse him of things, causing them to finally break up. Jenn is able to relate because she went through the same thing with her ex.

He also talks about growing up with a young, single mom, which is something else Jenn can relate to.

Jenn gives him a rose and they kiss in the rain.

DATE CARD 2:

Devin, Sam, Marcus, Spencer, Jeremy, Dylan and Austin are on this date…with the clue ‘love is messy.’ This means Grant has the one on one.

Austin is jealous because he wants more time to get to know Jenn one on one.

The guys meet Jenn at a farm. She introduces them to a couple who has been married for 45 years. The couple tells them they will be herding sheep, shoveling manure and other farm chores.

Devin is chatting with Jenn, making Sam M upset. However, he decides to be the bigger man and let it go.

The next task it to cut dingleberries off the butts of the sheep.

The couple names Devin Farmer of the Day.

At the cocktail party, Jenn mingles with the guys. Austin takes her aside to say he feels they are on different pages and that he is going home. She is very upset and feels very unworthy.

Jen talks to the guys about what happened. They all try and make her feel better, but she is too upset to continue with the party and leaves before giving out a rose.

DATE 3:

Grant is on this date. He makes sure she is okay after the whole Austin thing before they go horseback riding. They end up enjoying a rainy picnic with wine, food and good conversation. He knows he is falling for her and hopes she feels the same as they kiss on the beach.

During their dinner, he opens up about growing up with an addict for a father and how he went into rehab before he left for the show. She sympathizes with him and offers him comfort. She also opens up about her past with dealing with sexism and racism and how she was shut down by people she cared about.

He gets a rose sealed with a kiss.

Rose Ceremony:

There is no cocktail party per Jenn’s request.

Grant and Jonathon both have roses.

Sam–fought with Thomas

Devin–won Farmer of the Day

Marcus–Army Ranger

Jeremy–Corvette dude

Final Rose Tonight:

Spencer–Apparently, he is a Pet Portrait Entrepreneur

Eliminated:

Dylan–Med student WTF? He was my pick to make it to the final three! He seems so sweet and like such a class act. Seeing him in the limo all sad and crying breaks my heart.