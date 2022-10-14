0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 31 Second

ICYMI: The Amazing Race Recap for 10/12/2022

Tonight’s episode of CBS’s The Amazing Race picks up where we left off last week. We are still on the Mega Leg, where Lumumba and Glenda finally finish the road block. They finally join the other teams in Italy.

In Florence, Marcus and Michael and Emily and Molly find the latest road block, which has them chisel a block to reveal an art sculpture. The other teams eventually join them, minus Rich and Dom, who end up getting lost.

Molly and Emily finish first and get two detour options. The first is delivering foods from different windows to a diner and the other is to memorize outfits worn by models in different photo shoots. They opt to do the fashion one, along with Marcus and Michael.

Michael and Marcus fail on their first attempt, while Emily and Molly move to the Piazza Ognissanti…aka the pit stop.

Dom and Rich finally get to the road block, but struggle once they are there. She wants to take the penalty, but he thinks they should at least give it a try.

One by one the other teams move to the detours. Aubrey and David move to the fashion one, while everyone else moves to the food one.

Sharik struggles and wonders if she should just give up and go home. Dom and Rich continue to struggle, falling further and further behind. She keeps apologizing and thinks there is no way they won’t get eliminated.

Pit Stop Arrivals!

Emily and Molly–they also win a trip to Australia. Marcus and Michael Will and Abby Luis and Michelle Quinton and Mattie Aubrey and David Derek and Claire Glenda and Lumumba Linton and Sharik Rich and Dom–eliminated

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com