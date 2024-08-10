Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik Reunite for Young Sheldon Finale

Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will reprise their roles of Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler in the series finale of YOUNG SHELDON, airing Thursday, May 16 on CBS, and streaming on Paramount+. Details of the appearance are being kept under wraps.

The pair last appeared on screen together in THE BIG BANG THEORY series finale, which aired in May 2019.

Parsons serves as an executive producer and the narrator of YOUNG SHELDON. Bialik has also appeared in voiceover form in two episodes of the series.This will mark the first on-camera return of their characters.

Created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, YOUNG SHELDON centers onSheldon Cooper, a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science, which isn’t always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him. For 12 years on THE BIG BANG THEORY, audiences came to know the iconic, eccentric and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper. This single-camera, half-hour comedy takes viewers through his childhood, as he embarks on his innocent, awkward and hopeful journey toward the man he will become.

YOUNG SHELDON has been a consistent ratings winner. It premiered as the #1 new comedy of the 2017-2018 television season and became the #1 comedy in the 2019-2020 season after THE BIG BANG THEORY completed its run. YOUNG SHELDON returned for its seventh and final season on Feb. 15 and remains television’s #1 comedy. With sevend days of viewing across all platforms (linear + streaming), the season seven premiere averaged 11.2 million viewers and is up +18% from its year ago debut. Previous seasons of the series, which air on both Max and Netflix, have consistently landed on top of the streaming charts.