Critics Choice Super Awards 2024 Nominees Announced
The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the nominees for the 4th annual Critics Choice Super Awards, honoring the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies, including Superhero, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, and Action. Winners will be revealed on Thursday, April 4, 2024. “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” leads this year’s film nominees, earning five nominations including Best Action Movie. Tom Cruise received a nomination for Best Actor in an Action Movie, while Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson and Pom Klementieff all received nods for Best Actress in an Action Movie.
“The Last of Us” leads this year’s television nominees with seven nominations including Best Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie and Best Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie. Pedro Pascal received nods for both Best Actor in a Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie and Best Actor in a Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie, while Bella Ramsey earned a nominations for both Best Actress in a Superhero Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie and Best Actress in a Horror Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie. Melanie Lynskey was also nominated for Best Villain in a Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie. (Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired series.)
“The Super Awards consistently shine a bright light on the outstanding work being done in genre cinema and television,” said Sean O’Connell, CCA Director of the Super Awards. “We were blown away by the performances and craftsmanship that went into the slate of films and series recognized this year. These nominations represent the absolute best in popular culture, and we’re excited to see which winners emerge.”
The full list of nominees can be found below.
FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS
BEST ACTION MOVIE
Extraction 2
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
Sisu
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Tom Cruise – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
Chris Hemsworth – Extraction 2
Keanu Reeves – John Wick: Chapter 4
Denzel Washington – The Equalizer 3
Donnie Yen – John Wick: Chapter 4
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Hayley Atwell – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
Rebecca Ferguson – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
Priya Kansara – Polite Society
Pom Klementieff – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
Rina Sawayama – John Wick: Chapter 4
BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE*
Blue Beetle
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*
Bradley Cooper – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Taron Egerton – Tetris
Michael Fassbender – The Killer
Xolo Maridueña – Blue Beetle
Shameik Moore – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*
Ayo Edebiri – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Chloë Grace Moretz – Nimona
Zoe Saldaña – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Hailee Steinfeld – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Iman Vellani – The Marvels
BEST HORROR MOVIE
Evil Dead Rise
M3GAN
Scream VI
Talk to Me
When Evil Lurks
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE
Dave Bautista – Knock at the Cabin
Tobin Bell – Saw X
Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario
Joaquin Phoenix – Beau Is Afraid
Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE
Amie Donald and Jenna Davis – M3GAN
Mia Goth – Infinity Pool
Jenna Ortega – Scream VI
Alyssa Sutherland – Evil Dead Rise
Sophie Wilde – Talk to Me
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Asteroid City
The Boy and the Heron
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Poor Things
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Timothée Chalamet – Wonka
Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Ryunosuke Kamiki – Godzilla Minus One
Chris Pine – Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Olivia Colman – Wonka
Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You
Minami Hamabe – Godzilla Minus One
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator
BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE
Godzilla – Godzilla Minus One
Chukwudi Iwuji – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
M3GAN – M3GAN
Jason Momoa – Fast X
Alyssa Sutherland – Evil Dead Rise
TELEVISION NOMINATIONS FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS
BEST ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
9-1-1
Fire Country
The Night Agent
Obliterated
Reacher
Special Ops: Lioness
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Warrior
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Gabriel Basso – The Night Agent
Idris Elba – Hijack
Andrew Koji – Warrior
John Krasinski – Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Rob Lowe – 9-1-1: Lone Star
Alan Ritchson – Reacher
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Angela Bassett – 9-1-1
Luciane Buchanan – The Night Agent
Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Citadel
Queen Latifah – The Equalizer
Zoe Saldaña – Special Ops: Lioness
Maria Sten – Reacher
BEST SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*
Ahsoka
American Born Chinese
The Flash
Gen V
The Last of Us
Loki
Superman & Lois
The Walking Dead: Dead City
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*
Matt Bomer – Doom Patrol
Tom Hiddleston – Loki
Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead: Dead City
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Ke Huy Quan – Loki
Ben Wang – American Born Chinese
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*
Lizze Broadway – Gen V
Rosario Dawson – Ahsoka
Sophia Di Martino – Loki
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Jaz Sinclair – Gen V
Michelle Yeoh – American Born Chinese
BEST HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
The Fall of the House of Usher
Ghosts
The Last of Us
Servant
Swarm
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon
What We Do in the Shadows
Yellowjackets
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Zach Gilford – The Fall of the House of Usher
Bruce Greenwood – The Fall of the House of Usher
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts
Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead: Dead City
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Dominique Fishback – Swarm
Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
Justina Machado – The Horror of Dolores Roach
Rose McIver – Ghosts
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
BEST SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Ahsoka
American Born Chinese
Black Mirror: Joan Is Awful
Doctor Who: 60th Anniversary Specials
For All Mankind
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
Star Trek: Picard
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-
FOR-TV MOVIE
Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who: 60th Anniversary Specials
Jharrel Jerome – I’m a Virgo
Anson Mount – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Kurt Russell – Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
Todd Stashwick – Star Trek: Picard
Patrick Stewart – Star Trek: Picard
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-
FOR-TV MOVIE
Rosario Dawson – Ahsoka
Betty Gilpin – Mrs. Davis
Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Annie Murphy – Black Mirror: Joan Is Awful
Jeri Ryan – Star Trek: Picard
Michelle Yeoh – American Born Chinese
BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher
Neil Patrick Harris – Doctor Who: 60th Anniversary Specials
Melanie Lynskey – The Last of Us
Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher
Lars Mikkelsen – Ahsoka
Amanda Plummer – Star Trek: Picard
