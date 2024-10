Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Welcome Third Baby

Another tiny dancer is born! Dancing With the Stars pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy welcomed their third son earlier today. Check out their cute announcement below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maksim Chmerkovskiy (@maksimc)



Congratulations to the family!