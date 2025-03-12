Critics Choice Association Announces New Awards Show
Originally posted on October 12, 2020 @ 2:56 pm
The Critics Choice Association (CCA) is pleased to announce the inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards, a special event honoring the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies, including Superhero, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Action and Animation. The awards presentation, which will be produced remotely following COVID safety protocols, will air as a television special on The CW Network on Sunday, January 10, 2021 (8:00-10:00pm ET).
“The time has come to recognize the brilliance, creativity, and artistic excellence showcased in genres that, for far too long, have been overlooked by other award shows,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. “We are thrilled to be partnering with our friends at The CW to bring these beloved genres to the forefront and give them the recognition they so deeply deserve.”
“We’re excited to broadcast the first Critics Choice Super Awards at The CW to showcase and celebrate the excellence in often overlooked genres during the entertainment industry’s award season,” said Gaye Hirsch, Executive Vice President, Development, The CW, who also oversees alternative and special programming. “We look forward to bringing viewers an exciting event filled with the films, series and stars they are most passionate about.”
The window of eligibility for the Super Awards is January 1 – December 31, 2020. Eligible movies and series can now be submitted here: https://supersubmissions.criticschoice.com/
For submission questions, contact our Nominating Committees Coordinator,
David Freedman, at dfreedman@criticschoice.com
CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS TIMELINE
Honoring the finest in film and television achievement in the most popular genres of entertainment in 2020
October 12, 2020 – Submissions open
November 8, 2020 – Submissions close
November 9, 2020 – Nomination Committees begin consideration
November 19, 2020 – Critics Choice Super Awards nominations announced
December 4, 2020 – Final ballots go out
December 6, 2020 – Deadline for returning final ballots
CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS MOVIE CATEGORIES
Best Action Movie
Best Male Actor in an Action Movie
Best Female Actor in an Action Movie
Best Animated Movie
Best Male Voice Actor in an Animated Movie
Best Female Voice Actor in an Animated Movie
Best Superhero Movie*
Best Male Actor in a Superhero Movie*
Best Female Actor in a Superhero Movie*
Best Horror Movie
Best Male Actor in a Horror Movie
Best Female Actor in a Horror Movie
Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie
Best Male Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie
Best Female Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie
Best Villain in a Movie (across all genres)
* Superhero category also includes Comic Book and Video Game Inspired Movies
CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS TV/STREAMING CATEGORIES
Best Action Series
Best Male Actor in an Action Series
Best Female Actor in an Action Series
Best Animated Series
Best Male Voice Actor in an Animated Series
Best Female Voice Actor in an Animated Series
Best Superhero Series*
Best Male Actor in a Superhero Series*
Best Female Actor in a Superhero Series*
Best Horror Series
Best Male Actor in a Horror Series
Best Female Actor in a Horror Series
Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series
Best Male Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series
Best Female Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series
Best Villain in a Series (across all genres)
* Superhero category also includes Comic Book and Video Game Inspired Series
The inaugural annual Critics Choice Awards show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions. The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.
Follow the Critics Choice Super Awards on Twitter and Instagram @CriticsChoice and on Facebook/CriticsChoiceAwards.
About the Critics Choice Association (CCA)
The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 400 television, radio and online critics and entertainment reporters. It was organized last year with the formal merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, recognizing the blurring of the distinctions between film, television, and streaming content. For more information, visit: www.CriticsChoice.com.
About The CW
THE CW TELEVISION NETWORK, a joint venture between Warner Bros. and CBS, launched in 2006. The CW is a multiplatform network that broadcasts a six-night 12-hour primetime lineup, Sunday through Friday and streams its ad-supported content, free, without login or authentication on CWTV.com and The CW app which is available on every major OTT platform. In daytime, The CW broadcasts a Monday through Friday afternoon block, and a three-hour Saturday morning kids block. The CW’s digital network, CW Seed, launched in 2013, and offers beloved limited-run series, as well as past seasons of recent fan-favorite television shows. For more information about the network and its programming, visit www.cwtvpr.com.