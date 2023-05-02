0 0

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Welcome Daughter Matilda

It’s a girl! The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey have welcomed their first daughter into the world. Matilda Carmine Riche Pelphrey was born on March 30th. The couple announced the happy news via social media earlier today.

The couple did not release any other information about their baby but shared a plethora of pictures of the newborn. Kaley also took time to thank the nurses and doctors who took care of them, while also declaring her love for her family. Tom echoed the sentiment, saying that his heart is ‘full of love and gratitude for this miracle’ while also praising Kaley for her strength and bravery.

Congratulations to the new family!

