Actress Maggie Smith Passes Away at 89

Sad news for the world of Hollywood this morning. Maggie Smith, known for her roles as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter movies and Violet Crawley on Downton Abbey, has died. She was 89 year old.

Her sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, paid tribute to their mother in a joint statement. “It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith. She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning,” they wrote.

She was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother,” they concluded.

A cause of death has not been revealed.

In addition to the aforementioned projects, she also appeared in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, Othello and California Suite. She won several Oscars, Emmys, Golden Globes and other awards throughout her career.

She is survived by two sons and five grandchildren. TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this difficult time.