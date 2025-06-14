Vanderpump Rules Snark and Highlights for 3/29/2023

-James jamming out to his music is the cutest thing ever.

-Raquel being a bridesmaid isn’t aging well at all, is it?

-James and his dad have quite the interesting relationship.

-The Toms want Scheana to postpone the wedding? WTF?

-Katie and Schwartz being civil is wonderful. I know they have their issues, but I hope they can be on decent terms at some point.

-All this food on the tasting menu is making me hungry.

-Ariana is so sweet to want to include Ally in girl time….and even though we all know how things went down, it was nice of her to let Raquel know.

-Lala can be problematic AF, but her one-liners are hilarious.

-It is so weird seeing Lala and Brock getting along and discussing kids. However, they are dealing with some similar stuff and can bond over it.

-I had a feeling Lisa’s tea party was going to be a surprise bridal shower for Scheana….although her sister should have hitched a ride with Ariana or something.

-James has the right to be upset about the whole Raquel debacle and the fact that Ally isn’t invited (although wouldn’t he be allowed to bring a plus one?) but he is also kind of being a brat.

-Raquel talking about wanting to be tighter with Schwartz and practically throwing herself at him is…..a choice.

-Katie reflecting on her feelings about what would have been her anniversary is making me so sad. I have never been through this with a marriage, but in other relationships and it is tough….it has to be so much harder in her situation.

-Lala being the voice of reason for James is so unexpected.

-Schwartz guarding the men’s room while Raquel used it was a special kind of weird.

-Wait, so Ally is in Mexico after all? I am so confused.

-James and Raquel are being really obnoxious and I am over both of them at this point.

-Katie and Ariana got their sandwich shop building!! This is so exciting!

-Everyone swigging from the tequila bottle in celebration is such a mood.

-This whole fight with James going crazy is beginning to freak me out…..

