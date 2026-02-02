Three Dog Night Member Chuck Negron Passes Away at 83

Sad news for the world of music tonight. Chuck Negron, known for being one of the three founding members of the rock group Three Dog Night, has died. He was 83 years old.

A statement from his publicist said that the legendary singer ‘died peacefully at his home in Studio City, Calif., surrounded by family.’

Chuck, along with Three Dog Night, was known for hits such as Joy To The World (Jeremiah Was a Bullfrog), One (Is the Loneliest Number), Old Fashioned Love Song, The Show Must Go On and Easy to Be Hard.

He also went on to have a successful solo career and also became an advocate for people with substance abuse issues.

In addition, he penned his memoir, Three Dog Nightmare, where he discussed his career, journey to sobriety and everything in between.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.