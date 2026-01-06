The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for 1/6/2026

It is the RHOSLC season finale! Bronwyn says Angie is so Greek she is a full-on tragedy. Angie is using this to her advantage and has someone write a play about them. This is such a COOL idea.

Apparently, Meredith is struggling mentally, as per Bronwyn. Maybe, we can, you know, HELP her without shaming her? THIS is why she acts the way she does. Everyone is too busy shaming her and not really helping her, nor is making fun of her cappuccino making skills.

Bronwyn tries to talk to Meredith about things, but Meredith is not having any of it. Cue a fight.

Hearing about Angie’s family history is incredibly amazing.

Somehow, Bronwyn is a BS artist and Meredith is a sneaky, sneaky friend. Got it.

I agree with Mary on this play, it doesn’t seem to work. It is just this rando narrating as we watch old clips.

Bronwyn talks about being lonely and I feel this so much.

Lisa talks about accomplishments and pressures of growing up as the big sister.

I am zoning out and have no clue what any of this is supposed to mean.

It seems like they are airing the grievances of their lives like this is Festivus or something.

This of course leads to a fight over the beef with Meredith and Bronwyn and everyone else jumping in.

Mary wants to know why they are fighting like this when they are supposed to be friends. She doesn’t like being told she hides behind a mask and says Lisa is self-absorbed. She also thinks they should just be able to be honest with Meredith. She finally tells Meredith they are all worried about her and her actions.

Meredith is done and tries to leave, but the other ladies try and convince her they love her and want to help.

Bronwyn says she saw Seth in NY, causing even more fighting. Meredith has had enough and tries to leave. Bronwyn thinks this is why she is closed off….due to the marriage issues.

Meredith says they need to stop accusing her of drinking and drug issues when they all have issues themselves.

Bronwyn thinks Meredith needs to take accountability and Mary agrees. Lisa is the only one to try and help Meredith and comfort her….pissing Heather off.

UPDATES:

Heather has a pristine mattress and being a traveling empty nester.

Lisa talks to trees, which makes her a good listener….even if John doesn’t agree. She also learned buffalo mozzarella comes from buffaloes, not NY.

Whitney is in control of Wild Rose, but has marriage issues and no more Cartier.

Meredith is DJing, working on her caviar bar and her marriage….and has Mother’s Day plans!

Angie has a fast food commercial that doesn’t one up Lisa, is working on her Greek citizenship and becoming a medic.

Bronwyn is officially a US citizen, has her jury duty outfit ready and is living with Muzzy and Gwen. Her marriage is NUNYA.

Mary is working on helping her son via tough love and prayer. she finds solace in church and her dog.

Reunion next week! Stay tuned!