The Real Housewives of Orange County Snark and Highlights for 7/5/2023

-IMDB! STFU, let’s use those letters now. Agreed, my friend, agreed!

-Can any of these women trust each other? Really? They are always nice to each other’s faces but then talk shit about each other….so there is no reason to think differently.

-Tamra claims Ryan proclaimed he was going to F her when he walked into her gym, even after finding out she was married and owned the gym. He apparently got with Jen two months later…so this is going to cause issues.

-Emily’s new COVID tests are negative and she is upset she isn’t in Montana and knee deep in the drama. However, she gets a play by play over the phone from Gina.

-Heather knows they are all talking smack about her and is not a happy bunny.

-Why is Heather straddling Tamra?

-Is this really the time and place for Gina and Jen to talk about the Jen/Ryan relationship?

-Maybe Jen was testing the women by telling different parts of different stories as a test to see who would gossip.

-Shannon and Tamra are besties again but we all know they will be fighting again at some point this season.

-Is this episode really going to harp on the ladies making fun of Heather’s career? I am so sick of it already.

-Tamra finally told Jen about Ryan’s comments and now they are all fighting in a way that would make a great Jerry Springer episode if it keeps up.

-I am with the two random ladies who just want to eat. Give me the food, loves!

-Did these ladies need to cut their belts to go potty?

-Jen, girl, RUN FROM THIS DUDE!!!

-Gina is having PTSD from her bad relationship…and it is being triggered by Jen and Ryan.

-More next week, stay tuned.