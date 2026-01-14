Sheepdog: Meet Matt Dallas and Dominic Fumusa

And military-wise, I did a movie called 13 Hours that Michael Bay directed that we told the story of what happened to a group of soldiers, well, actually retired soldiers who were working for the CIA in Benghazi, Libya, and an attack on their compound on the anniversary of 9-11 back in 2012. And I played a real-life hero named John Tigan, known as Tig. I’m currently on a show called Dexter Resurrection in which I play an NYPD detective and yeah, I’m happy to be here. Matt: So I, you know, I guess been an actor, we’re working, you know, in the industry for the past 20 years and been on shows, I guess notable ones were Kyle XY in the early days and Baby Daddy, but I came to Sheepdog in the beginning when Stephen presented this project to me as an opportunity to go out on the road and uncover the truth about the plight of our military veterans.

And so over the past, well, now 15 years, it’s been a real mission to, you know, try and do some good or like put this film out into the world and share the stories from so many of the stories that have been shared with us and try and like, yeah, maybe change some lives with this project. How did you first become involved with Sheepdog?And then how was your character first described or pitched to you?

Matt: So, when Stephen came to me, you know, he had this experience with a tow truck driver where he’d spent three hours in the car with him and this driver had opened up about his experience, you know, coming home and sort of all the demons that he had been battling. And you know, by the end of that trip, Stephen had realized that there had probably be a lot more men and women out in our country that were living the same experience.

And he wanted to really uncover that truth. And at the time, him and I were shooting a movie together. And he asked me to go on the road with him. He said, I don’t I don’t know for sure that it’s going to be a screenplay or that it’s going to be a movie. But if it is, I think you should play my best friend in the film. But you the caveat is you have to go on the road with me and, you know, sit and experience and experience it for yourself and sit face to face with the men and women and have them share their stories with us. So we did. And then, you know, over the 15 years, we had the story changed several times and even shifted focus. And but, yeah, it has become a real sort of sort of mission. But it’s become, you know, life changing for both me and Stephen. And I think sort of anybody that this movie has touched, I think it certainly will have lasting effects. And as far as the character. Yeah, I mean, it’s been really special to have the opportunity to be a part of the project from the beginning. So to see, you know, even my character develop an agent, even through like the different versions of the script, the parts that never made it. And there were, you know, combat scenes originally in this screenplay. And even though those never made it to camera, they certainly informed the character and his journey and sort of his backstory. So it’s been a very definitely special experience as far as filmmaking is concerned. Awesome. Dominic: I came into the project. I got an offer to play Cocho and I got on a Zoom right away with Stephen and we hit it off right away. And we had several subsequent meetings, just getting to know each other and going over the script. And I was just thrilled to be a part of the story. As Matt has said, you know, it’s it’s such an important story about our military. And I love what I really, really love is it. It’s because there are no combat scenes, it really digs into what it’s like to come back from combat, to come back from overseas and what are what the men and women of our military are dealing with. And it’s an important story. It’s a story for everyone. But I love that we get to honor our military with this movie. Yeah. How do you relate to your character? Or in ways that you don’t, which characteristics of theirs do you wish that you have personally? Dominic: I’ll just say, I really relate to the relationship that Cocho and Calvin have. And the sort of big brother, little brother thing going on. You know, the love he has for Stephen’s character is on the page. And then I developed a love for Stephen. Working with him, you know, we became good friends through this process. And that’s one thing I really, I really admire and love about my character. I played a lot of sports. I did not really play that much hockey. And I’m playing a hockey coach. So that’s a little different. I knew more about hockey. But I do know how to skate. I’m from Wisconsin. So I definitely know how to skate. Anyway, I just love how much care he has for Stephen’s character. And, you know, that he stays with it. And that’s what the movie is about, you know, checking in and being that person, someone who can serve as a sounding board or, you know, support, part of the support community that our veterans need when they come back. Cocho does a really good job of checking in and following through. It’s you got to check in and then it’s not just a one-off. You’ve got to keep checking in. And that’s a great message, I think. Matt: Yeah, I think I’d say like, similar to Dominic saying, I think, you know, something that I really love about Daryl is that he really does lead with love. And that’s like, everything he does is out of his care for everybody else around him. And I think that that it’s like that really shines through, I think, in all of the characters in this film is they all really do lead with love and compassion. And, you know, what I admired about Daryl was, you know, his bravery and his and also, yeah, very much his his ability to put, you know, like everybody else around him first and to try and just bring joy to people’s lives. Awesome. Thank you, guys.

How is it like working with this cast and crew? Do you have anything to share? Any favorite memories?