Recaps

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on August 24, 2023 @ 9:49 am

The Real Housewives of New York City Snark and Highlights for 7/16/2023

-All-new RHONY season with an all-new cast.

-It seems like we are just getting to know the ladies so far….I am not sure who is who yet so bear with me.

-Talking about a kid’s explosive diarrhea seems….almost normal despite being TMI.

-These women seem like normal moms and wives so far.

-Wait, we already have drama about a dinner….that we never even saw….hopefully, we will get more information on this….otherwise it is stupid to bring it up.

-There is also drama about a get together, which, again, we never saw.

-I am trying to get to know the women, so far I know Jenna is a publicist and Erin has a cute brother and comes from an Israeli family.

-At least Erin and her husband aren’t having a vow renewal….those are bad luck in this franchise.

-I find it so weird when people go into the bathroom while their significant others are in there….maybe I just like my privacy, but it is creepy.

-We seem to have a lot of drama so far, but since this is the first episode, we have no idea what the origin of said drama is yet.

-Jenna’s obsession with cheese is such a mood.

-Jenna’s shoe closet is to die for…..if I ever make it big, I would love this closet.

-Apparently the women were supposed to wear black or khaki, but everyone is in black because they think khaki is like chinos….at least according to Jenna.

See also  The Food That Built America Recap for Citrus Soda Stars

-Brynn seems like she is the villain in Erin’s eyes…but as per usual, we have no clue why except it involves her apparently making other plans and bailing on her?

-The women talking like girlfriends….about porn, shopping, sex, food etc…..is just so refreshing and normal.

-The fact that Erin and Brynn talked about their issues away from the other girls was actually refreshing to see because the other women didn’t get into the drama.

-The women making up and then looking at the shoes is such a wonderful thing to see….except for when they broke Jenna’s chair.

-The fake out was hilarious!

-This group seems to be a lot of fun and more realistic than the other franchises and the OG RHONY.

-More next week, stay tuned

 

