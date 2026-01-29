The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 1/29/2026

This week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo opens with Erika and Rachel meeting up and talking about the fiasco with Amanda and Dorit the night before. They had no idea it was the anniversary of Amanda’s son’s death and wonder why she didn’t say anything.

They also talk about Amanda loudly taking business calls in the car on the way to the event, saying it was performative.

Meanwhile, Amanda is with Kyle looking at furniture and also rehashing the events from the night before. Kyle tries to explain that maybe Dorit didn’t know about the anniversary of her son’s death, but Amanda holds firm that Dorit didn’t know when to stop. She also says that it took a toll on her emotionally.

Kyle compares the situation to the one with Crystal and Sutton and thinks Amanda needs thicker skin.

Boz meets with her friend Summer for dinner and drinks. Kyle and Dorit are also there to join them. Summer talks to Dorit about her own divorce and custody battle, which turns to Dorit asking Kyle about her situation with Mauricio.

Kyle talks about how she feels invisible with Mau (via confessionals), especially when they were all in Aspen together. Dorit continues to push as to why Kyle hasn’t filed for divorce yet when the man himself arrives.

It turns out Mau is there for a meeting, but Dorit grills him about filing for divorce, making things awkward. However, he is still very polite to the ladies, even when Boz says she saw him with another woman previously.

Dorit wants to share her side of the story with Mau, and he is willing to listen.

The conversation turns to Amanda. Boz can relate, but thinks Amanda is using the death of her baby as defense.

They also talk about a blog post about Amanda being in a cult. It is agreed that there is a lot they don’t know about her and hope to get the real version of her now.

News of Rachel’s divorce breaks to the media. She is glad the kids are at camp and can’t hear about it right away. There is no prenup, nor does she want either of them to have spousal support. Right now, she is just focused on keeping the news at bay as much as possible.

Kyle and Mau go to Amanda’s house, which is their old house. Before Mau arrives, Kyle tells Amanda about the joint birthday party for Erika and Dorit.

As Amanda and Eddie give the tour, Kyle and Mau reflect on memories they had in the house….with a montage to boot.

Kyle gets emotional about it and feels embarrassed for crying about it. She and Mau talk about it and decide to leave. She regrets letting things get in the way of their life and wonders if they stayed in the house, things would have been different.

Sutton and Jennifer talk about Amanda and the quote about the road to heaven/hell being paved with good intentions.

Amanda isn’t sure what to do about Dorit since this is her birthday dinner. Eddie tells her that if Dorit brings it up, let it rip.

Everyone shows up for the joint birthday party. Some rando named Natalie shows up with a hair dryer purse.

Amanda and Kyle talk about their meeting earlier that day and Rachel is not interested in anything Amanda has to say about it.

Dorit shows up and Amanda makes a crack about Dorit showing up on time by asking what time they were supposed to be there.

Rachel and Dorit talk about Rachel’s divorce, while Natalie talks about getting intimate during a massage and Kyle orders food.

Dorit makes her rounds while Amanda just sits quietly before walking off. Dorit wonders if Amanda is going to manifest her absence in the bathroom.

Kyle makes a toast for Erika and Dorit.

Dorit tries to talk to Amanda to try and mend fences, but Amanda is not interested in being verbally accosted. Needless to say, Dorit is not a happy bunny.

More next week, stay tuned!