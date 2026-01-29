Liz Luceris Releases New Music

Composer and singer-songwriter Liz Luceris invites listeners into a deeply personal and cinematic world with Hommage à Byron, a released body of work that bridges neoclassical orchestration, art pop, and symphonic metal with rare emotional intimacy. More than a collection of songs, the EP stands as a testament to perseverance, creative conviction, and the quiet dignity of surviving silence.

Trained in classical music and film scoring at Berklee College of Music, with additional work at AIR Studios and Budapest Scoring, Luceris brings a composer’s precision to songwriting, weaving sweeping orchestral textures with confessional lyricism. Her music moves fluidly between haunting vocal ballads and expansive instrumental landscapes, always grounded in storytelling.

A survivor of illness and prolonged creative silence, Luceris writes not to impress, but to confess. Her work speaks from a place that is raw, reverent, and unafraid, offering listeners music that does not resolve tension so much as honor it.

The EP’s two focus tracks, “I Speak Not” and “So We’ll Go No More A Roving,” reinterpret literary source material through a modern cinematic lens, revealing Luceris’ long-standing engagement with poetry, psychoanalysis, and emotional restraint.

“I Speak Not” is a symphonic metal ballad that fuses neoclassical orchestration with the intensity of gothic and Nordic metal traditions. Featuring sweeping strings, folky harp, electric guitars, epic choir, and thunderous percussion, the track evokes grief, awe, and unforgiving spiritual weight. The vocal line wasn’t recordable until Liz underwent formal voice training with Professor Anne Grimm, a Dutch opera singer. Luceris describes the piece as “dignity with nowhere to go.”

The song was written years before it was recorded. Originally composed in D minor and not technically transposable, the vocal line remained out of reach until Luceris developed the necessary technique several years later, which ultimately led to her formal vocal training under Dutch opera singer Professor Anne Grimm. What began as a compositional challenge became a defining moment in Luceris’ artistic evolution. The final performance is restrained, deliberate, and deeply personal, resonating with listeners drawn to the cinematic metal fusion of artists such as Nightwish and Epica.

“So We’ll Go No More A Roving” offers a stark contrast in tone. Inspired by an experiment imagining Byron’s poem sung as a softer, melodic form of sprechstimme, the piece unfolds like a nostalgic, gently jazzed lullaby. There is no dramatic climax or overt message. As Luceris has described it, “maybe just a mixture of willingness and unwillingness of surrendering.” The result feels less like a farewell and more like a quiet re-encounter before the next goodbye.

Hommage à Byron was written entirely by Liz Luceris. “I Speak Not” was mixed and mastered by Joël Dollié, while the remaining tracks were mixed by Mick Morrison. The EP features Scott Bradley Davis on electric guitar, Hao Guo on flute, Julien Haynes on viola, Noah Mellemstrand on violin, Erin Tinney on cello, and was recorded by engineer Xinyu Li. All tracks were composed, orchestrated, and produced by Liz Luceris.

Classified across Cinematic Pop, Orchestral Indie, Neo-Classical, Art Pop, and cinematic gothic, Luceris’ work exists at the intersection of music, literature, and philosophy. Outside of composing, Luceris draws on threads from theology, psychoanalysis, and poetry, all of which quietly echo through her music.

With no tour dates announced at this time, the focus of this press campaign is to highlight not only the body of work, but Liz Luceris as a composer and storyteller whose message of perseverance is inseparable from her art.

Liz Luceris Online:

Instagram | Facebook | HearNow | Spotify | YouTube