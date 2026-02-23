Nick Reiner Pleads Not Guilty in the Murder of Rob and Michele Reiner

Nick Reiner has plead not guilty in the double murders of his parents Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.

The 32-year-old appeared in court today after being arrested on December 14th, 2025, for allegedly murdering his parents in their home as they slept.

He is facing two counts of murder with an enhancement that could carry the death penalty or life without parole if he is convicted.

Nick is currently being held without bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility.

This is an ongoing story….