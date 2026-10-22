Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Recap for 10/22/2026

This week’s episode of Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage on CBS opens with Mandy and Georgie talking about a preschool for CeeCee. Audrey doesn’t think that she needs it since she already babysits for free. Mandy wants CeeCee to socialize with kids her age and doesn’t want ‘her to be weird.’

Connor points out that he never went to preschool.

Audrey and Mandy debate about preschool while Georgie hints at having another baby, something Mandy shuts down.

At the school, the teacher gives Georgie and Mandy a tour, but they end up being on the fence about it. The teacher implies that CeeCee may be behind her peers, but Georgie thinks her knowing the words to Welcome to the Jungle counts for something.

Mandy wants to know how soon she could start.

On CeeCee’s first day of school, Georgie says goodbye and asks if she will miss him and she says no. Audrey tries to fight Mandy on the issue of school, while Mandy tells her that this is a good thing. CeeCee for her part, says she will make eight friends when Mandy tries to count to three.

At the school, Mandy has a hard time letting go while CeeCee tries saying goodbye. When the teacher Miss Diane asks if she is ready, Mandy says no and they leave.

Jim and Audrey talk about CeeCee being in school and wanting time to slow down. She want someone to talk to and makes it clear she means CeeCee not him.

Georgie tells Ruben about CeeCee leaving for school and they compare lunch boxes….Charlie’s Angels for Ruben and Bible Angels for Georgie….but they were hot.

Jim talks to them about CeeCee leaving and the argument between Mandy and Audrey. They talk about kids growing up….with Ruben considering his dog his child.

Meanwhile, Mandy and CeeCee get ice cream. Mandy shares, but CeeCee doesn’t.

That night, Georgie tells Mandy that CeeCee fell asleep during storytime and that she confessed to going to the zoo and getting ice cream. They talk about letting go and how hard it is…..but it must be done.

Meanwhile, Jim and Audrey talk about CeeCee growing up.

Georgie and Mandy take CeeCee to school the next day. CeeCee seems fine, but Georgie and Mandy freak out on the ride home, turning around to get her.

Georgie tells CeeCee that she is playing hooky, which he didn’t do until sixth grade. They then realize they have no one to watch her, so Georgie takes her to work with him, dreaming of her taking over the business. Mandy thinks she will take on the world.

Ruben is excited about having CeeCee there but talks to Georgie about not bringing her home to Audrey. He then compares leaving CeeCee to leaving his dog.

Jim gets Audrey a dog, but she makes him take it back despite his argument about it.

Georgie tries to work and watch CeeCee, but ends up getting overwhelmed when she knocks things down, puts things in her mouth and runs out. Ruben makes her a tire fort and gives her water in a dish…like he does with his dog.

Mandy is on air and when she is done, Georgie calls to say CeeCee fell and needed stitches. He took her to the toy store to feel better.

Later on, they don’t know what to tell Audrey about it and decide to lie. This leads to the ladies drinking wine and talking about motherhood. Audrey admits she loved watching CeeCee but now understands she needs to go to preschool. Mandy says she doesn’t feel like a good mom and Audrey tells her that is what the wine is for.

Jim comes home upset that he had to give the puppy back, leaving Mandy confused. He tells her she wouldn’t understand.

Audrey picks up CeeCee from preschool…..and it leads to everyone except Connor getting sick. They learn about a head lice outbreak as the episode comes to a close.

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts