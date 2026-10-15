Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/15/2026

This is week four of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on Fox. Eleven recruits remain and will face another set of challenges, meetings with the staff and pushing themselves past their limits.

Maurico Umansky and David Charvet talk about how they want to finish while everyone else sleeps.

Oliver Hudson and Candace Cameron Bure talk about being in a movie together as everyone shares career highlights.

Collin Gosselin talks about his short stint in the Marines and how it gave him the sense of structure and family he never had before.

The staff calls the recruits to come outside with full kits. Collin helps everyone get ready.

Everyone takes out their water bottles and if they aren’t filled, they get it poured over their heads. They are then sent to their next challenge. Collin thinks that they should have a canteen filling person at all times, but Candace says everyone filled their bottles but were sipping them.

This challenge is a leadership mission. They are divided into three teams, where they do a hostage rescue. They have five minutes to rescue three hostages in two buildings before explosions go off.

Hannah Stocking is leading team alpha. Her team searches each room, which only ends up wasting time they don’t have.

The staff keeps screaming and calling Hannah Dipsy and I wonder when the hell the Teletubbies joined this mission.

Collin takes over and as Oliver tries to untie a hostage, the room explodes while Hannah leads everyone out. It is a fail.

Team Bravo is led by David. He is counting on his Baywatch training to help him since they were actually taught how to rescue people. Speedos sold separately.

The mission is a disaster since everyone is all over the place and they leave one hostage behind. Another fail.

Team Charlie is lead by Candace. Alexia Umanasky tells her she will be great. Bre Tiesi is also on the ball trying to help the best she can. They rescue two of the three hostages, but take them along on the mission to find the third one. Candace says she failed but her team passed. She is devastated.

Candace is brought in to talk to the staff. She talks about her career and marriage (specifically on how her husband leads her) and feels pretty lucky in life. They ask her about controlling her anger and she talks about her disappointment in herself. Her goal is to step up. The staff thinks she is doing well, but needs to do more and keep fighting.

Oliver comforts her as she cries.

As the recruits clean, Mauricio and Alexia have a sweet bonding moment. He is in a lot of rib and bicep pain.

Collin keeps telling people to get it together as they go off to their next challenge, causing Oliver to call him out.

As the teams walk through the woods, Mauricio is struggling with the pain.

This mission has them dealing with chemical warfare, where they need to wear a mask and find pieces of a military ship name and its coordinates.

Mauricio wants to VW due to the pain but also wants to stay for Alexia’s sake. However, Alexia tells him that she will be fine and he can go.

Ten recruits remain.

Maxim Naumov is the new leader of team beta. They forget the coordinates and fail. He is upset, but Alexia comforts him.

Matt Barnes is the leader of team alpha. Up until this moment, I had no idea this dude was on the show. Did he just pop in to do the mission because I swear we haven’t heard a peep from him until now. They pass but all get sick.

Team Charlie is led by Collin. He talks about how his mother’s claims were part of why his Marine dreams were shattered. There is a lot of panic, causing them to forget the coordinates and failing the task.

Collin is called in to talk to staff. To his credit, he owns up to his mistakes and handles the whole thing like a champ. He talks about fitting in with his fellow recruits, saying it is hard to trust.

The staff asks him about his childhood and being forced into being on TV, saying he felt exploited and his mom made sure he was isolated and sent him off to a institution.

This caused a lot of problems for him and led to him joining the Marines….until his mom’s Instagram statement with false claims about his mental state caused him to have to leave.

The staff is being so sweet to him and give him some words of wisdom before sending him away. He talks to the group about what happened and tells them about his childhood. They tell him they are his family as they go to bed.

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts