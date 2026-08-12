New Music: Liz Luceris

Liz Luceris is a cinematic composer and singer-songwriter whose work is deeply shaped by her spiritual life and the quiet resilience that faith has offered her. Trained in classical composition and film scoring at Berklee College of Music, AIR Studios, and Budapest Scoring, she has built a career defined not by spectacle, but by a steady, contemplative devotion to beauty, vulnerability, and truth. Her releases, including “In Vain,” “Blessing for a Broken Shelter,” and the EP Hommage à Byron, stand as touchstones in a much larger and more personal story.

Luceris describes her faith not as a brand or aesthetic, but as an interior anchor that carried her through years of chronic illness, mental health struggles, and long stretches of isolation. She does not frame these experiences as tragedy. Instead, she likens them to St. Paul’s thorn, a burden that shaped her, refined her, and ultimately created the conditions for something deeper and more meaningful to emerge. “Music became the vessel gifted to me where I could offer beauty and strength through a broken life,” she explains. “Especially through this broken life.”

This perspective shapes every part of her work. “Blessing for a Broken Shelter,” for instance, was composed as a quiet prayer for mercy and protection. It was written not from triumph, but from surrender, and from the belief that strength and brokenness can coexist. “Not because I have overcome everything,” she says, “but because God lets strength and brokenness live side by side in me, and through me.” The song’s sparse arrangement mirrors this invitation into humility and gentleness, creating a sonic refuge for listeners who carry their own forms of suffering.

“In Vain,” with its restrained orchestral landscape, and the literary-inspired Hommage à Byron EP further reveal her commitment to making music that is both emotionally honest and spiritually rooted. These works are less about self-expression and more about service, written in the hope that they might accompany someone else through their own quiet valleys. Luceris views these pieces not as personal statements but as offerings, shaped by the belief that art can console, strengthen, and restore. Her music is built to hold space for those who feel unseen or forgotten.

Across genres including cinematic pop, orchestral indie, neo classical, and art pop, Luceris blends formal training with contemplative depth. Her influences extend beyond music into theology, psychoanalysis, literature, and spiritual tradition. This interdisciplinary approach creates a sound that feels both intimate and expansive. Every composition reflects her desire to honor the sacred within the ordinary, the transcendent within the wounded, and the grace she finds in the everyday act of making music.

Her projects, though varied, share a consistent inner thread. They affirm that beauty can emerge from difficulty, that creation can arise from uncertainty, and that faith can shape artistry in ways that are subtle, sincere, and deeply human. This is the story Liz Luceris continues to tell through her work. Her music is not a chronicle of suffering or survival. It is a testament to the quiet endurance of the spirit and an offering of comfort to anyone walking their own hidden road.

Liz Luceris Online:

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator See also Billboard Music Awards 2019 Winners Announced Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts