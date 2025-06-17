SAG-AFTRA AND AMPTP AGREE TO EXTENSION OF TV/THEATRICAL CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) have agreed to an extension of the 2020 TV/Theatrical contracts. The agreements, which were set to expire at 11:59 p.m. PT tonight, will now expire on July 12, at 11:59 pm PT. The parties will continue to negotiate under a mutually agreed upon media blackout.

Neither organization will comment to the media about the negotiations during the extension.