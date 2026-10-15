Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Recap for 10/15/2026

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage on CBS opens with Mandy reporting on a pig who can predict the weather. One snort for rain, two for no rain and she is meeting an untimely end.

Jim calls her his most successful child while Georgie and Audrey comment on the pig.

Mandy talks to her boss about doing more hard hitting stories….or medium hitting since she doesn’t know the mayor of Medford.

Audrey wants to know if Connor is acting strange. Georgie thinks he is being normal for Connor. However, Audrey thinks he may be getting high, thinking the worst when Connor comes into the room and takes two Pop Tarts, saying he has the munchies. Georgie comments on the fact that Jim ate the rest of them, so what does that make him?

Mandy comes home to talk about her meeting with her boss and how they are having a dinner meeting. Audrey says she can bring her ‘child bride’ while Georgie is thrilled for her…and the pig story.

Mandy is nervous on her way to dinner and Georgie tries to calm her down. She tries to wear Audrey’s glasses, which make her nauseous. She also makes Georgie promise not to sell her boss tires.

Audrey talks to Connor about the dangers of drugs by giving him pamphlets. He doesn’t take it seriously and says he is not doing drugs, causing an argument. He says Bill Clinton smoked pot, causing the argument to go political.

At the dinner, Mandy lies and says Georgie is her age, causing awkwardness as they drink martinis and Georgie picks out a steak.

The topic switches to the tire store, the laundromat and how Mandy’s boss loved MeeMaw and the gambling room. She wants to know if there is one in the tire store, but Georgie says no and making money legally is hard.

The boss goes to the bathroom and Mandy notices Fred and Mary out on a date, causing Georgie to freak out. She tells him to calm down and not ruin the night.

Audrey tells Jim to handle Connor and says he was right. He makes her keep saying it.

Georgie confronts Fred and Mary, leaving the boss completely invested. Fred suggests they go somewhere else, but Mary says they are staying and having wine!

He continues to glower over the date and then moves his seat to he won’t have to look at them, embarrassing Mandy and making her boss uncomfortable until he moves again.

Meanwhile, Fred and Mary make things more awkward while she gets sloshed and he tries to talk things out.

Jim talks to Connor about his arrest and the drugs, saying he is not thrilled with what happened and hopes he learned from his mistakes. Connor says he learned his lesson and Jim goes to get a beer, telling Audrey it doesn’t take long to bring the hammer down.

Mary is drunk and ranting. Fred wants to take her home, but she refuses to go. He leaves and tells Georgie to get Mary home safe. All the while, Georgie is still making things awkward.

Audrey sees a friend walking into Connor’s room, so Jim and Audrey go to spy. It turns out he is selling his stuff to pay Georgie back. Audrey gives the guy buying the keyboard the drug pamphlets.

Mary has a drunken meltdown while Mandy yells as Georgie for ruining the dinner. He tries to calm them both down but no avail.

Fred comes to visit a hungover Mary and gives her a hangover care package. They decide to be friends ….and then kiss as the episode comes to a close.

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