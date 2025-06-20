Fox Fall 2023 Schedule Announced

FOX has set premiere dates for its fall slate of new and returning unscripted and animation series, announcing a full lineup of original programming.

The fall season kicks off with a night of music and mystery Tuesday, Sept. 19 with all-new episodes of Celebrity Name That Tune, hosted by Jane Krakowski and band leader Randy Jackson (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), followed by the season premiere of I Can See Your Voice(9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). Celebrity Name That Tune returns for an all-celebrity edition with games that will test the musical knowledge of athletes, musicians, actors, TV personalities, comedians and Olympians all playing for their favorite charities with a chance to win over $150,000. Celebrity Name That Tune is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment, Prestige Entertainment and BiggerStage. On behalf of BiggerStage, Sean O’Riordan serves as executive producer and Shane Byrne serves as the series’ showrunner. Ralph Rubenstein and Noah Rubenstein also are executive producers. The hit competition show I Can See Your Voice returns for Season Three with all-new theme nights, hosted and executive produced by Ken Jeong. Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton also return with a rotating panel of celebrity detectives to help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers…without ever hearing them sing a note. With $100,000 on the line, the contestant will attempt to weed out the bad “Secret Voices” from the good. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal their true voice in a duet performance with a musical superstar, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck. I Can See Your Voice is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Daniel Martin and Ken Jeong serve as executive producers, with Martin serving as showrunner. The series is based on a South Korean format from CJ ENM.

Krapopolis, the all-new animated comedy from Emmy Award-winner, creator and executive producer Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty, Community) will make its series debut on FOX with a special two-episode preview event on Sunday, Sept. 24 , immediately following the FOX NFL doubleheader (8:00-9:00PM ET/5:00-6:00PM PT, live to all time zones). Set in mythical ancient Greece, Krapopolis tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities, while also trying their best to not kill each other in the process. The series features the voices of Emmy Award-winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Game of Thrones), Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd), Matt Berry (What We Do in The Shadows), Pam Murphy (Mapleworth Murders) and Duncan Trussell (The Midnight Gospel). The series centers on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters attempting to guide humanity out of the savage wilderness and into a new lifestyle experiment they’re calling “civilization.” In the series, Ayoade voices “Tyrannis,” the mortal son of a goddess. He’s the self-involved, narcissistic King of Krapopolis, trying to make do in a city that lives up to its name. Waddingham plays “Deliria,” Tyrannis’ mother, goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices. Deliria is as petty as she is powerful, and only seems interested in defending civilization if it means she’ll get more worshipers out of it than her frenemies up on Mt. Olympus. Berry is “Shlub,” Tyrannis’ father, a mantitaur (half centaur [horse + human], half manticore [lion + human + scorpion]). He’s the self-described life of the orgy. A true pleasure seeker who thinks that everyone should just chill out and, if they need him for anything, he’ll be down at the bar. Murphy voices “Stupendous,” Tyrannis’ half-sister, daughter of Deliria and a cyclops. Trussell plays “Hippocampus,” Tyrannis’ half-brother, offspring of Shlub and a mermaid, and, obviously, a hot mess, biologically speaking. Krapopolis is owned by FOX Entertainment and produced by FOX’s Bento Box Entertainment. Dan Harmon is Creator and Executive Producer. Steve Levy is Executive Producer. Jordan Young is Executive Producer and Showrunner (Season One). Alex Rubens is Executive Producer and Showrunner (Seasons Two & Three).

Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares returns for an all-new season of restaurant makeovers beginning Monday, Sept. 25 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), followed by the Season Two premiere of competition series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). After almost a decade hiatus, Gordon Ramsay’s hit series Kitchen Nightmares returns to FOX with all new episodes. Each episode follows Ramsay as he revamps a restaurant in crisis, exposing the stressful realities of running a successful food business. Now more than ever, restaurant owners are faced with seemingly insurmountable challenges, from health code violations and staffing issues to menu errors and kitchen conditions found only in nightmares. Ramsay is their restaurant 9-1-1 call and the last chance for their businesses to survive. Inspired by one of the UK’s biggest hits, Kitchen Nightmares hails from Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment. Ramsay serves as an executive producer, while David De Angelis serves as executive producer and showrunner. Then the hit series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test returns for a second season with a new group of celebrity recruits ready to test their bodies and minds as they are pushed to the limit through some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process. This season, the group of celebrities which includes medaled Olympians, beloved actors, iconic television personalities and a seven-time NBA champion, will arrive in an all-new treacherous winter terrain to face extreme training drills, including an emergency escape from a submerged helicopter, a cliff crawl across a snowcapped mountain peak and a daring backwards dive into icy waters in the dead of night. There are no votes and no eliminations – just survival. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is produced by Minnow Films. Sophie Leonard, Becky Clarke and Liam Humphreys serve as Executive Producers.

The Masked Singer unmasks its landmark 10thSeason beginning Wednesday, Sept. 27 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), followed by the Series Premiere of all-new game show Snake Oil, hosted by David Spade (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). In honor of its milestone 10th season, The Masked Singer is celebrating with the biggest and boldest costumes in the show’s history – with the buzziest and brightest celebrities underneath! The Emmy Award-nominated singing competition features host Nick Cannon, alongside fan favorite panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. The season will feature the return of special theme nights and unforgettable show-stopping performances that will keep you guessing. The Masked Singer is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. James Breen, Craig Plestis, and Cannon serve as executive producers. Breen serves as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. All-new game show Snake Oil is hosted and produced by Emmy and Golden Globe Award-nominated comedian David Spade (Saturday Night Live, Just Shoot Me) and executive-produced by Emmy nominee Will Arnett (LEGO Masters, Arrested Development), through his Electric Avenue Productions. In the show’s all-new original format, contestants are pitched unique products by convincing entrepreneurs – some of whom are showcasing real business ventures, while the others are “Snake Oil Salesmen,” whose products are fake. With the help of guest celebrity advisors, contestants must determine which products are real and which are a sham, for a chance to win life-changing money. In each round of Snake Oil, contestants choose a pair of entrepreneurs and learn about their extremely unique (and often bizarre) products through visuals, a custom-made infomercial exclusively produced forSnake Oil, and by quizzing the business representative themselves. With the help of their celebrity advisors, the contestants must then decide who is selling an authentic product and who is hawking a sham. Will they make the right choice or be duped by snake oil?! Snake Oil is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment and Electric Avenue. Will Arnett, Marc Forman and Neal Konstantini serve as Executive Producers, and Konstantini serves as Showrunner. David Spade is a Producer.

On Thursday, Sept. 28 , Hell’s Kitchen(8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) makes its Season 22 premiere, followed by the Season Four premiere of LEGO Masters, hosted by Will Arnett (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). Gordon Ramsay returns in an all-new season of Hell’s Kitchen. Specially themed “The American Dream,” this season will focus on uniquely American stories to test contestants and push them to their limits. Hell’s Kitchen is produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers. LEGO Masters returns this fall with an epic fourth season featuring a new batch of talented teams and unique themed-out episodes throughout the series. Hosted by actor and executive producer Will Arnett, LEGO Masters brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO® enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Once again, teams of two will compete against each other in even more ambitious brick-building challenges such as a Cirque du Soleil challenge and an explosive volcano build in the hopes of taking home a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO Masters. For the first time in LEGO Masters history, the winning build will be transformed into a set and displayed at a LEGO flagship store. LEGO Masters is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment, under license from the LEGO Group. Executive Producers include Pip Wells; Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from the LEGO Group. Series host Will Arnett also serves as an Executive Producer.

FOX’s WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWNcontinues on Fridays (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) throughout the season.

The full iconic “FOX Animation Domination” block premieres Sunday, Oct. 1 , with all-new seasons of The Simpsons (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT), the time-period premiere of Krapopolis (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT), Bob’s Burgers (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) and Family Guy (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT). The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history,The Simpsons exploded into a cultural phenomenon in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy recently aired its 750th episode and will begin its 35th season this fall. This season Marge experiences a series of nightmares about young Bart’s childhood coming to an end; Homer accidentally volunteers for a school crossing guard position; sixty years in the future, Lisa recounts the story of how Homer was scapegoated for a power outage that plunged Springfield into darkness days before Thanksgiving; and the annual chilling trilogy “Treehouse of Horror XXXIV” is back! The Simpsons is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Matt Selman and Al Jean are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series. Following its special two-episode preview event, Krapopolis makes its time-period premiere as part of the Animation Domination line-up. This season, Tyrannis hosts other kings in Krapopolis for a series of competitions where Deliria makes the games about herself; Tyannis and Hippocampus release the only god they like, Prometheus, from his eternity on the rock; Shlub takes Stupendous to Cyclops Island to find her father; Tyrannis creates a court system and Hippocampus and Shlub try to catch the city’s first serial killer. Emmy Award-winning Bob’s Burgers returns for its 14th season. The series centers on the working-class Belcher family — parents Bob and Linda and their three children, Tina, Gene, and Louise — who run a seaside New Jersey hamburger restaurant and their adventures interacting with the eccentric members of their community. This season, the Belcher family finds themselves caught in an exhilarating showdown when the kids refuse to do their chores; a magic trick ends up going disastrously wrong; Linda helps throw a bachelorette party; Gene enters songwriting contest; and Tina and Louise work together to catch a cricket. Bob’s Burgers is produced by 20th Television Animation. The series was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson, Jon Schroeder, Steven Davis, Scott Jacobson, Holly Schlesinger, Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin also serve as executive producers. The series was co-developed by Jim Dauterive. Bouchard and Smith are showrunners for the upcoming season. Entering its 22nd season, Family Guy continues to entertain its die-hard fan base with razor-sharp humor, spot-on parodies, spectacular animation and orchestra-backed original music. This season Peter gets a job at the Stop n’ Shop and takes a vacation to Florida with Lois. Additionally, Stewie and Brian help each other get over their mutual fear of showers and compete for sales against Bruce at the flea market. Family Guy is a 20th Television Animation production. Seth MacFarlane is creator and executive producer. Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin serve as executive producers and showrunners, while Steve Callaghan, Danny Smith, Kara Vallow, Mark Hentemann, Tom Devanney, Patrick Meighan and Alex Carter are executive producers.

Additional series to premiere in the 2023-2024 season include Dramas: 9-1-1: Lone Star, Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, The Cleaning Lady, Doc and Rescue: HI-Surf;Comedies: Animal Control and Grimsburg; Unscripted: Farmer Wants a Wife, LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular, NextLevel Chef and We Are Family.

FOX fall premieres of new and returning series are listed below in chronological order (all times are ET/PT):

FOX FALL 2023 PREMIERE DATES RECAP

(All Times ET/PT Except as Noted)

Tuesday, Sept. 19:

8:00-9:00 PM NAME THAT TUNE (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE (Season Premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 24 (Immediately Following FOX NFL Doubleheader):

8:00-9:00 PM KRAPOPOLIS (Special Two-Episode Preview Event)

(live in all time zones)

Monday, Sept. 25

8:00-9:00 PM KITCHEN NIGHTMARES (Series Return/Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 27:

8:00-9:00 PM THE MASKED SINGER (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM SNAKE OIL (Series Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 28 :

8:00-9:00 PM HELL’S KITCHEN (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM LEGO MASTERS (Season Premiere)

Fridays (ONGOING)

8:00-10:00 PM FOX’s WWE FRIDAY NIGHTSMACKDOWN

Sunday, Oct. 1

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM KRAPOPOLIS (Time Period Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM BOB’S BURGERS (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM FAMILY GUY (Season Premiere)

Catch-up on returning fall series on Hulu, Fox.com and On Demand.

