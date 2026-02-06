Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret Wins SOFEE

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) Women’s Committee is pleased to announce that “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” (Lionsgate) will receive the Seal of Female Empowerment in Entertainment. Called the “SOFEE,” the Seal recognizes outstanding new films and television series that illuminate the female experience and perspective through authentically told female-driven stories.

Adapted by writer-director Kelly Fremon Craig, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” focuses on three generations of women in the same family experiencing change. Pre-teen Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is in puberty, Barbara (Rachel McAdams) is adjusting to being a suburban stay-at-home mom, and grandmother Sylvia (Kathy Bates) is trying to find purpose in her senior years. Based on the beloved and iconic Judy Blume book that shaped generations of young girls, Margaret demonstrates the truth of being a tween: feeling desperate to be grown up, yet also still wanting to be a little girl. While the movie focuses on Margaret’s coming of age, Barbara and Sylvia each have their own storylines highlighting the challenges women face at different stages of life.

“We are so honored that ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ will receive the SOFEE Seal,” says Fremon Craig. “Making this film together with so many brilliant, talented women and girls in front of and behind the camera was a privilege and thrill. Sincere thanks to the CCA for this special distinction and for championing female stories on screen!”

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” received a perfect score in the numerical formula that is used to determine if new titles, nominated by CCA Women’s Committee members, are eligible for a SOFEE. Qualifying projects will have a prominent female character arc, give female characters at least equal screen time to male characters, have female leaders behind the scenes, and pass elements highlighted in the Bechdel test. To be considered, new film and television releases must possess an artistic and storytelling value and exceptionality, and score at least 7 out of a possible 10 points in the SOFEE rubric, which can be found at CriticsChoice.com. There are no limits or quotas governing the number of SOFEE seals the CCA may grant.

The Seal of Female Empowerment in Entertainment is issued by the CCA Women’s Committee. Members include Tara McNamara (Chair), Hillary Atkin, Semira Ben-Amor, Christina Birro, Lauren Bradshaw, Jamie Broadnax, TJ Callahan, Catalina Combs, Toni Gonzales, Teri Hart, Susan Kamyab, Destiny Jackson, Louisa Moore, Gayl Murphy, Mary Murphy, Patricia Puentes, Amanda Salas, Rachel Smith, Sammi Turano, Lauren Veneziani, and Lynn Venhaus, as well as CCA board member Paulette Cohn.