Alyson Faith Debuts New Single

Singer-songwriter Alyson Faith has released her uplifting new single, “Let’s Find Out.” Written by Alyson Faith and Noel Cohen and produced by acclaimed guitarist and producer Oz Noy, “Let’s Find Out” is a catchy, upbeat single that captures the thrill of new possibility and the spark that forms when curiosity outweighs hesitation.

Built around melodic guitar lines, warm Wurlitzer textures, and a buoyant, easy-moving groove, the track radiates optimism and playful momentum. “Let’s Find Out” lives in that fleeting, electric moment when two people feel a connection and decide to lean in rather than pull back, embracing vulnerability with an open heart.

Lyrically, the song balances self-awareness with romantic impulse. “I promised myself to move carefully but I can’t fight the romance in me,” Faith sings, acknowledging the tension between caution and hope. The refrain distills the song’s spirit into a simple, inviting sentiment: “Maybe we’ve got what it takes, let’s find out.”

With its feel-good energy and relatable honesty, “Let’s Find Out” offers a refreshing reminder that sometimes the best moments come from taking a chance before overthinking gets in the way.

Listen to “Let’s Find Out” – HERE!

Photo Credit: Karla Moheno