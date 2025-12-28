31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things: Fountain Pens

My mom is a huge fan of fountain pens and writing. She loves journaling and trying out new pens and inks, which is why she suggested I add some of her favorites to my 31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things list. Thanks, mom!

All of these were written by my mom! Thank you!

Ink:

Monteverde Ocean Noir–A beautiful shade of blue

Diamine Golden Ivy: Green with gold specks

Pens:

Jinhao Rosewood Fountain Pen: A beautiful pen that is comfortable to write with and can also use ink cartridges. The nib can make fine and broad strokes.

Monteverde Ritma 3+2 Piece Gift Set: Contains a fountain pen, rollerball pen, ballpoint pen, pen refill and ink. You can use different colors and nibs. The pens are comfortable to write with, and the stub nib gives beautiful bold lines.

Jinhao 8802 Birds and Wintersweet Painting: It has a fine nib and is a beautiful pen that is easy to use and comfortable to hold.