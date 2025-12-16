31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things: Favorite Spirits

Day 16 of 31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things features Charbay Distillery, the latest and greatest in spirits. It is perfect for entertaining, holiday gifts or even just because.

More information:

Charbay Distillery (national distribution)

Nostalgie Black Walnut Liqueur

A small-batch liqueur featuring a 14-month walnut extraction blended with Pinot Noir brandy, herbs and spices, delivering silky nut and vanilla notes with rich, balanced sweetness and a lingering baked-nut finish. (Image)

Espresso Cocktail

A ready-to-pour Espresso Cocktail delivers a warm burst of smoothness followed by rich espresso, vanilla, and cocoa notes, crafted from roasted Brazilian and Indian coffee beans, blended with real Tahitian and Triunfadora vanilla.(Image)

Sealionne Wines (Oregon)

Holiday three pack shippers

The Willamette Valley winery gift pack (Red, White, or Variety) delivers curated bottles like Kilig Pinot Noir, Halcyon Chardonnay, Lvtetia Syrah, Dálí Viognier, Phoque Rosé and a newly debuted Chardonnay-infused Salt in a festive shipper, beautifully packaged and ready to gift (or utilize for holiday hosting!) (Image)