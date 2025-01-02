ICYMI: HBO Wins Four Golden Globes

TV News

HBO took home four Golden Globes last night during NBC’s telecast of the awards show. Here are their wins in case you missed it!

HBO’s Golden Globe® wins this year are:

*Two wins for “Succession”: Best Television Series – Drama; Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama (Brian Cox).

*Two wins for “Chernobyl”: Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television; Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television (Stellan Skarsgård).

