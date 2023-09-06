  • Thu. Sep 7th, 2023
    • Home
    '
    TV News

    HBO announces cast for Fahrenheit 451 and Paterno

    author
    1 minute, 27 seconds Read

    Michael B. Jordan (“Black Panther,” “Creed,” “Fruitvale Station”) and Michael Shannon (“The Shape of Water,” HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire”; Oscar® nominee for “Nocturnal Anmals” and Revolutionary Road”) star in HBO Films’ FAHRENHEIT 451. Directed by Ramin Bahrani (“99 Homes”) and written by Bahrani & Amir Naderi (“Vegas: Based on a True Story”), the film is based on Ray Bradbury’s classic novel of the same name, depicting a future where the media is an opiate, history is rewritten and “firemen” burn books. The film debuts this spring, exclusively on HBO.

    Jordan portrays Montag, a young fireman who forsakes his world and struggles to regain his humanity as he battles his mentor, fire captain Beatty, played by Shannon. Sofia Boutella (“The Mummy,” “Kingsman: The Secret Service”) stars as Clarisse, an informant caught between the competing interests of Montag and Beatty.

    The cast also includes Lilly Singh (“Bad Moms,” YouTube’s “Superwoman”) as Raven, a tabloid reporter who works with the fire department to spread the ministry’s propaganda by broadcasting its book-burning raids to fans.

             “I have always loved Ray Bradbury’s prophetic novel ‘Fahrenheit 451’,” says Bahrani. “Two years ago, as I looked at the world around me, it seemed like the ideal time to do a modern interpretation. I am grateful to HBO for helping me bring my vision of the film to audiences with this incredible cast.”

    The film was shot on location in Toronto. The behind-the-scenes team includes director of photography Kramer Morgenthau, ASC, production designer Mark Digby, costume designer Meghan Kasperlik, editor Alex Hall and composers Matteo Zingales & Antony Partos.

    See also  HBO Releases Westworld Sneak Peek

    FAHRENHEIT 451 is an HBO Films presentation of a Noruz Films, Brace Cove, and Outlier Society production; executive producers, Ramin Bahrani, Sarah Green, Michael B. Jordan, Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen; David Coatsworth produces.

    Originally posted 2018-01-11 15:55:48.

    Related posts:

    Default ThumbnailHBO celebrates Harry Potter Game of Thrones Preview Game of Thrones Last Watch to Air in May HBO’s Game of Thrones: how Many People Watched the Premiere?
    author

    Sammi Turano

    Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

    Similar Posts

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    %d bloggers like this: