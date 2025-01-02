Celebrity Spotlight: Joe Coss

Tell me a bit about how your career began.

I am one of 9 children from Rockville Centre, NY. When I was 7 years old, our parents offered piano lessons to all of us, and my oldest sister Lia and I said yes. I was also a singer in the St. Agnes Cathedral Men and Boys Choir, and when I was 9 years old, we traveled from New York to Washington, D.C. to perform a concert at The Kennedy Center, and I had a vocal Solo during the show, and then the ABC Channel 7 News interviewed me, and I saw the interview on TV when we got back to New York which they ran at both 6:00PM and 11:00PM. When they asked me how was our three day trip to Washington D.C. I said that “we managed to survive”. When I was 15 years old my best friend Mike Collins, also one of 9 kids, bought a used electric guitar with a whammy bar in a pawn shop on Sutphin Blvd. in Jamaica, Queens and we both started to play, trading off rhythm and solos. His identical twin younger brothers Dan and Steve then both started playing the Bass and Drums. We then formed our first band “The Rhetorical Questions”, and started to play out Live at bars like “McQuade’s” in Rockville Centre, NY, and at “The Right Track Inn” in Freeport, NY and also at “Christman’s” near the Docks in Montauk, NY. When I was 17, my Mother decided to move our family permanently from Rockville Centre, NY out to our Summer house on Captain Kidds Path in Montauk, NY which was built on the 1/2 acre piece of beach property in Culloden on the Long Island Sound with a beautiful view of the Sunrise and Sunset over Gardiner’s Island, the Plum Islands and New London, Connecticut. After I attended the Berklee College of Music in Boston for Guitar, I then went to Suffolk Community College in Riverhead, NY and joined the Music Club, which consisted of mainly guys from East Hampton, and I then formed our new band “The Phase” which began to play at almost every venue in Montauk, NY, beginning with The Lyme’s Disease Benefit on the lawn in front of the Westlake Fish House.

–Who inspires you as an artist?

Tia Barr inspires me. She really is such a great person who is so intelligent, so kind, and just so much fun to be with. She has an amazing and fascinating deep and warm personality, yet at the same time she is tough as nails. Believe me, I’ve seen her in action, no one in New York City ever messes with her! Tia is absolutely beautiful!

–Tell me about working on Bright Colors and what inspired it.

“Bright Colors” is a documentary of my Life, which I have certainly spent most of in both Manhattan and in Montauk, NY. The concept for the Video was developed by some great discussions that I hadwith Michael Carousso at his 55th Street apartment in New York City, when Michael had suggested the concept that we film the buildings and structures of both Manhattan and Montauk, and in particular that we focus on the Ditch Plains Bunkers from World War II and also the big Radar not far from the Montauk Lighthouse.

–Who are some people you want to collaborate with?

Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck and Slash. Jimmy and Jeff were both born in the same Year as eachother, and Slash was born in the same Year as me! These 3 guys are, in my opinion, among the best guitariststhat have ever lived.

–What’s next for you?

I just applied and received an acceptance Letter from Stony Brook University in New York, as a Graduate Student, and I am now pursuing my Ph. D. in Physics at the # 23rd ranked best University for Physics in the United States.

–Tell me a surprising, fun fact about yourself.

I am a Vertical Skateboarder who loves nothing more than empty Concrete Pools, and I now love Snowboarding as well!

–What are you watching on TV these days?

I love to watch “Ray Donovan” on Showtime, and also any Movie that Tia Barr is in.

–Anything else you want to tell America?

Yes, my new Physics Theory of “Spacetime Variation” is based on the concept that the Physical “Constants” of Nature, G, h, mu and epsilon are actually “Variables” that are dependent upon the Mass, Charge, Wavelength and Frequency of the system being considered, and the realization that the Constants actually vary leads to the conclusion that the Force of Gravity, as well as the Strong and Weak Nuclear Forces, are actually all Electromagnetic. The Unification of the Forces of Nature also leads to the prediction that the Photon, a neutral Spin 1 Boson that is believed to be the constituent particle that makes up Light, is actually comprised of two yet undiscovered oppositely charged particles that have a magnitude that is approximately 11.7 times stronger than the charge on both the proton and electron. I certainly hope that these new particles will be discovered at either the Stanford Linear Accelerator in Menlo Park, CA or at Fermilab in Batavia, IL or at the Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton, NY or at CERN in Geneva, Switzerland in the near future. If the Constants of Nature are proven in the future to actually be variables, then Newton’s Gravitational Constant G actually takes on a different value during measurements taken on the scale of Solar Systems and on the scale of Galaxies, and that would then demonstrate that Dark Matter actually does not exist, that Photons are comprised of charged constituent yet undiscovered subatomic particles, and that would also demonstrate that the speed of light as the asymptotic limit for velocity, means that E is actually less than mc^2. (E < mc^2)