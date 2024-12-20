Sammi’s Favorite Things: The Gorgeous HipDot X SpongeBob Collection

Originally posted on September 21, 2019 @ 8:04 pm
Anyone who knows me knows I love makeup and skincare. Take one peek in my tiny studio apartment and you will see that I have a huge collection of makeup for every occasion and season.
Imagine my surprise and delight when I discovered HipDot came out with a new eyeshadow palette. It is called HipDotxSpongebob and can be found on hipdot.com.
Not only are the colors gorgeous, but they also have a SpongeBob Squarepants theme, which is a fun throwback to my childhood.
The colors range from some neutrals to some wild, bright ones, so there is something for everyone and any occasion. The pigments are gorgeous and last all day. If you add a primer (or a concealer) underneath, the shadows last from your first sip of coffee to bedtime. I not only get to feel beautiful, but I feel like I am reliving my childhood everyday.
The palette was recently used by superstar Cardi B.
More information about Hipdot X SpongeBob Palette:
|
|