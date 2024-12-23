Sammi’s Favorite Things: WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Conditioner

As someone with ‘problem’ hair, I am always looking for something to make it look smooth, sleek and frizz free. This is why I was so excited to discover WOW Apple Cider shampoo and conditioner.

WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo & Conditioner Set – $29.94

Hit the reset button for your best hair yet, and revive lackluster locks with the power of antibacterial Apple Cider Vinegar! Say goodbye to sweat + scalp buildup, and say hello to a re-balanced ph and incredible shine.

It consistently holds the number 1 spot on Amazon for a reason…

100% unrefined apple cider vinegar sourced from the Himalayas, this hero shampoo detoxifies your hair and scalp, removing buildup that weighs hair down and makes it look dull and drab. With its anti-fungal, antibacterial, and antimicrobial compounds, and the plethora of vitamins and minerals found in apple cider vinegar, this shampoo makes your hair look better than ever. Oprah’s favorite shampoo for a reason, made from, this hero shampoo detoxifies your hair and scalp, removing buildup that weighs hair down and makes it look dull and drab. With its, and thefound in apple cider vinegar, this shampoo makes your hair look better than ever.

All Natural, 100% Vegan, Cruelty Free Ingredients Raw Apple Cider Vinegar – Rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and enzymes. Safe and natural antimicrobial. Excellent at removing flakes and buildups. Sweet Almond Oil – Rich in essential fats and vitamin E, nourishes hair and scalp, boosts gloss. Moroccan Argan Oil – Rich in linoleum and omega 6 fatty acids,keeps hair soft

Check it out and let us know what you think.