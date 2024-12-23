Sammi's Favorite Things

Sammi’s Favorite Things: WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Conditioner

By on Monday, December 23, 2024

Originally posted on October 12, 2019 @ 6:41 pm

As someone with ‘problem’ hair, I am always looking for something to make it look smooth, sleek and frizz free. This is why I was so excited to discover WOW Apple Cider shampoo and conditioner.

WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo & Conditioner Set – $29.94

Hit the reset button for your best hair yet, and revive lackluster locks with the power of antibacterial Apple Cider Vinegar! Say goodbye to sweat + scalp buildup, and say hello to a re-balanced ph and incredible shine.

It consistently holds the number 1 spot on Amazon for a reason…

Oprah’s favorite shampoo for a reason, made from 100% unrefined apple cider vinegar sourced from the Himalayas, this hero shampoo detoxifies your hair and scalp, removing buildup that weighs hair down and makes it look dull and drab. With its anti-fungal, antibacterial, and antimicrobial compounds, and the plethora of vitamins and minerals found in apple cider vinegar, this shampoo makes your hair look better than ever.

All Natural, 100% Vegan, Cruelty Free Ingredients

Raw Apple Cider Vinegar – Rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and enzymes. Safe and natural antimicrobial. Excellent at removing flakes and buildups.

Sweet Almond Oil – Rich in essential fats and vitamin E, nourishes hair and scalp, boosts gloss.

Moroccan Argan Oil – Rich in linoleum and omega 6 fatty acids,keeps hair soft

Check it out and let us know what you think.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Oxygenetix Foundation Sammi's Favorite Things: Facial LoungeSammi’s Favorite Things: Facial Lounge Sammi’s Favorite Things: Vita Fede Jewelry Sammi’s Favorite Things: Dear Drew
See also  Gwenyth Paltrow Partners with Copper Fit
0
Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *