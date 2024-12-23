Rick and Morty: Some Fun Stats!

Rick and Morty fans, rejoice! The hit series is finally set to return in exactly one month, and fans are counting down the minutes. What episodes are fan’s all-time favorites?

We talked toSEMrush, an online visibility management and content marketing SaaS platform, who took a look at Google searches and found out exactly which episodes people are looking for.

Here are some fun stats:

On average, the show’s pilot is the 2 nd most Googled of all.

most Googled of all. Season 3 Episode 10, “The Rickchurian Mortydate“ is the most searched, and is searched 10% more than the pilot on average.

and is searched 10% more than the pilot on average. The least searched episode is Season 1 Episode 4, Night Shaym Aliens, and is, on average, searched 1/14 of the amount that “the Rickchurian Mortydate” is searched.

More info:

In 2019, searches for “The Rickchurian Mortydate” were the highest

In January and the lowest in February, decreasing by 31% from one

month to the next. · On average this year, the top 5 most Googled

episodes are, respectively:

The Rickchurian Mortydate (Season 3, Episode 10) · Pilot (Season 1,

Episode 1) · The Rickshank Redemption (Season 3, Episode 1) ·

Season 4 Episode 1 · Pickle Rick (Season 3, Episode 3) · On average this year, the least Googled episodes are, respectively:

M Night Shaym Aliens (Season 1, Episode 4) · Raising Gazorpazorp

(Season 1, Episode 7) · Look Who’s Purging Now (Season 2, Episode 9) ·

Meeseeks and Destroy (Season 1, Episode 5) · Interdimensional Cable 2

Tempting Fate (Season 2, Episode 8) ·

On average, Rick and Morty episodes were Googled the most in March this year, and the least in June 2019. · Rick and Morty episodes were Googled 62% more in March than in June.