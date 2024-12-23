Amy Duggar King, Husband Welcome Baby Boy

(NEW YORK) – Amy (Duggar) King is a mom!

The reality star, 32, and her husband Dillon King welcomed their first child together, son Daxton Ryan King, via C-section on Wednesday, Oct. 9, PEOPLE confirms. He was born weighing 7 lbs., 8 oz., and measured 20 inches.

“Smooth and easy delivery,” the couple’s photographer Loren Bullard tells PEOPLE. “Both mom and baby are great and healthy!”

Amy and Dillon announced their pregnancy news in April, revealing in June that they were expecting a boy.

Credit PEOPLE: https://people.com/tv/amy-duggar-dillon-king-welcome-first-child-son-daxton-ryan/