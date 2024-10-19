What to Watch This Weekend

Co-Showrunners: Ted Humphrey & Dailyn Rodriguez Executive Producers: David E. Kelley, Ted Humphrey, Michael Connelly, Dailyn Rodriguez, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, Tana Jamieson Created for Television by: David E. Kelley Developed For Television By: Ted Humphrey Cast: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, Yaya DaCosta Recurring & Guest Stars: Neve Campbell, Merrin Dungey, Elliott Gould, Devon Graye, Michael Irby, Maisie Klompus, Holt McCallaney, Allyn Moriyon, Wolé Parks, John Pirruccello, Fiona Rene, Philip Anthony-Rodriguez, Jon Tenney, Krista Warner SYNOPSIS: Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the third season is based on the fifth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Gods of Guilt. THE LINCOLN LAWYER also stars Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson and Yaya DaCosta. The series was created for television by David E Kelley and was developed for television by Ted Humphrey, who serves as co-showrunner alongside Dailyn Rodriguez. Connelly is an executive producer and writer on the series. Ross Fineman and Kelley are also executive producers. The series is produced by A+E Studios and Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson serve as executive producers. ___________________________________________________________________________________