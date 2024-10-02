What to Watch: Wang in There, Baby!

Four African American families pack up all their belongings, risking everything to move to the new land of opportunity: Africa. Enticed by their ancestral roots, these families travel 5000 miles to find love, jobs and a better life. First, they’ll have to survive the inevitable culture shock – but if they can endure the first 60 days, their lives could be changed forever.

Episode Descriptions:

Episode 1: Africa Here We Come | Airs Thursday, September 5

Long: Three unique families uproot their lives in America and move to Africa. All have

different goals, but each hopes to fulfill their dreams of a better life in the motherland.

Some are prepared, but others are in for some often-hilarious surprises.

Short: Three families uproot their lives in America and move to Africa.

Episode 2: How Did We Get Here? | Airs Thursday, September 12

Long: Restless children, anxious parents and unexpected visitors often add comic twists

to each family’s African adventure. New foods, new friends, and exotic sights and sounds

make everyone question if they can adjust and call this new land home.

Short: Everyone’s comfort level is tested as they try to adjust to African life.

Episode 3: Do We Fit In? | Airs Thursday, September 19

Long: Africa’s searing climate proves it’s not for the fainthearted. Power outages dampen

spirits but not the determination to conquer fears and overcome challenges. Tensions rise

as money becomes an issue, and each family must face their own obstacles.

Short: It’s hot — and Africa’s climate isn’t for the fainthearted. Who endures?

Episode 4: Survival of the Fittest | Airs Thursday, September 26

Long: The families go beyond the African city limits, experiencing lush rural landscapes

and visiting a tribal village. This trip provides a breath of fresh air, spiritual awakenings and

comic fish-out-of-water moments for the ex-pats.

Short: Leaving the city gives a breath of fresh air — and spiritual awakenings.

Episode 5: What’s in a Name? | Airs Thursday, October 3

Long: A colorful ceremony bestows new African names upon one family as they begin

planning for a promising African future. Tough talks, long walks and surprising decisions

make everything seem like it’s finally coming together.

Short: A ceremony bestows African names upon a family as they plan their future.

Episode 6: Feels Like Home | Airs Thursday, October 10

Long: Africa is not as cheap as they’d expected, but each family is inspired to find ways to

stay in the motherland. They’ve made connections and friendships that are too strong to let

go of and are determined to plant deeper roots — no matter what it takes.

Short: Living in Africa isn’t cheap, but each family figures out a way to stay.

Release Date: September 5th on Max, followed by one new episode weekly through October 10

Credits: The series is executive produced by Eric Evangelista, Shannon

Evangelista, Forrest Galante, and Naimah Holmes for Hot

Snakes Media. Discovery’s Keith Hoffman and Carter Figueroa

also executive produce