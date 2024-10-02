The Masked Singer Recap for Footloose Night

Tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer on Fox honors the 40th anniversary of the movie Footloose. Each contestant will sing songs from the iconic movie.

Songbird: She sings Let’s Hear It for the Boy. She is very comfortable on stage and does an amazing job. It is a vast improvement from last week and the perfect way to begin the show.

Clues: She was married to her career and just found her love bird via an old friend. The Men in Black says she was part of the hip hop empire in 1994.

Guesses: Yvette Nicole Brown, Taraji B Henson, Sheila E.

Kevin Bacon honors movie in a special video message.

Ship: Tonight, she sings Almost Paradise and WOW, she really is incredible. I am blown away with her performance and think she has a chance to make it to the end.

Clues: She was the star cheerleader and student council president before injuring herself. This led her to playing the piano, which led to her finding her passion for music. A locker contains pictures of Whoopi Goldberg, Kevin Bacon and Melissa Ethridge, all of with whom she has connections.

Guesses: Sarah McLachlan, Amy Grant, Sheryl Crow.

Woodpecker: Her song is Holding Out for a Hero. She is another one who is incredible tonight. It is like they all brought their A-Game. Not only can she sing, but she also has a beautiful stage presence that makes her stand out head and shoulders above the rest.

Clues: She was planting roots in Hollywood since she was a child and had everyone ‘all up in her business.’ She remained strong all along despite it all. Kevin Bacon’s sneaker represents another bird from the show with whom she shares a connection.

Guesses: Leticia Wright, Willow Smith, Regina King.

Buffalos: They choose Waiting for a Girl Like You for their song….and what a way to end the night. They really gave the others what for with this performance….it is easily the best of the night and probably one of my favorites of the series.

Clues: The found each other along the trail, don’t care what others think because they are rich and are ‘funny as hell.’ The Man in Black comes in on a tractor that reads Mo-town, representing the lawns they mowed.

Guesses: BBD, 112, Boyz II Men, Big Time Rush.

The one to unmask tonight is…..Showbird! I am surprised, but then again, they were all really good tonight.

Showbird is none other than…..Yvette Nicole Brown!

More next week, stay tuned.