The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/14/2023

-Why does Heather want Lisa to sing at the book event? It’s like having ballroom dancing at a chef’s event. Make it make sense!

-Whitney is well within her rights to call out Lisa (and hopefully Monica later) for her behavior at her event.

-Lisa not taking accountability for her behavior is disturbing and disrespectful.

-Maybe Angie is trying to be civil to Monica? They also decided to make bygones be bygones….and there is no reason for Lisa to make it about herself. Did it also occur to Lisa that maybe their relationship is none of her business?

-Lisa getting upset over Whitney telling her to shush and not swear in her home when her kids are around is reminding me of season ten of RHOBH with the whole Denise debacle.

-Grandpa Joe gets out of bed for two reasons….the Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory tour and a tour of Mary Cosby’s house.

-This Mary and Heather chat is….something else…I have no idea what to make of it.

-Meredith has a podcast? Why the hell does everyone and their uncle need a podcast?

-Wait Meredith has three kids? I know Brooks and Chloe, but who is the third mystery child?

-Talking about this kind of stuff on a podcast is wildly inappropriate! Maybe it is a good thing it didn’t record.

-At this point, I think it is too late for Monica and Linda….therapy won’t help.

-Is anyone else tuning out this drama? I am so sick of it….

-Why is Lisa singing? I agree it was rude of Angie and Monica to be snickering, but still……this whole thing was completely useless.

-A rapping Away in a Manger….WTF did I just hear? WTF?

-The reading of Heather’s book is so powerful….WOW.

-Lisa and Heather seem to have found common ground with Mormonism….finally!

-I am glad Heather’s daughters support her and her decision to write a second book.

-Angie should not even have to explain herself to Lisa….BECAUSE IT IS NONE OF HER BUSINESS!!!

-Does Lisa really need to make everything about herself?

-As an aside, Lisa’s hoodie looks so comfy!

-Does EVERYTHING trigger Lisa? I have seen less drama in a seventh grade school dance…..cheese and crackers!

-More next week, stay tuned!