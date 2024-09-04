The Masked Singer Recap for 11/8/2023

The Masked Singer Recap for 11/8/2023

Donut: He has musical theatre experience and is doing this show to get back to his roots. His rendition of Hooked on a Feeling by Blue Swede is incredible…he has a sexy, deep voice and completely owns the stage. I am impressed but cannot even begin to guess his identity.

Clue: Played to the song How Bizarre, he says it was bizarre that he is playing on one hit wonder night when he has hit after hit.

Guesses: Jeff Bridges, Sly Stallone, Tom Jones

Hibiscus: She loved the attention from performing and worked with some big names in Hollywood. Her career has flourished, despite some pitfalls.

She sings It’s Raining Men by the Weather Girls for her performance. It is a lot of fun and it is obvious that she is enjoying every moment of being on stage.

Clue: Played to the song Too Sexy, we find out that she has experience in beauty pageants and has a tiara.

Guesses: Countess Luann, Bonnie Hunt, Janice Dickinson

Anteater: He lost it all when fame took its toll, but now he is back! His rendition of Walking in Memphis by Marc Cohn is the best of the night so far….his voice is so unique and powerful….I think he may be a contender to make it far in the competition.

His clue to the song Somebody’s Watching Me which represents a project that was watched by 40% of the world.

Guesses: John Cougar Mellencamp, Bryan Adams, Rick Springfield

Candelabra: She has Kevin Hart on the line and has been working hard since she was twelve years old.

Her performance of 1 Thing by Amerie is quite an interesting way to end the night….it has everything we need for a performance and more….the voice, the sassiness, the commanding of the stage….I love it all!

The clue is represented by the song Two Princes. She doesn’t need two princes because she has one fire princess.

Guesses: Mariah Carey, Regina Hall, Brandy, Anika Noni Rose

Anteater and Hibiscus are in the sing-off, meaning Candelabra and Donut are safe. I am surprised since I thought Anteater was the top performance of the night. They sing Hey Mickey by Toni Basil and it is hard to tell which one of them deserve to be there more since they both bring something unique to the table.

Hibiscus is eliminated and is none other than COUNTESS LUANN DE LESSEPS!!!