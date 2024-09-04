Celebrity Babies

Lala Kent Welcomes Second Daughter

By on Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Lala Kent Welcomes Second Daughter 

Give them baby number two! Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent announced today that she has given birth to her second baby girl. She shares another daughter named Ocean with her ex Randall Emmett.

Check out her short and sweet announcement via social media:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Shared post on

 

The Give Them Lala author announced earlier this year that she was pregnant with her second child via a sperm donor. She has been open about the process and pregnancy, often sharing updates on social media.

A name has not been announced as of press time.

Congratulations to Lala and Ocean!

