Originally posted on January 10, 2024 @ 8:30 am
Masterchef Finale Recap for 9/20/2023
-It’s finale time! Kennedy, Jennifer and Grant are vying for the title of Masterchef….and all the perks that come with it.
-After a recap of each cook’s journey, it is time to get down to business.
-The families are soooo sweet!
-The three cooks must prepare a three course meal consisting of an appetizer, entree, and dessert.
-Everyone cheers the final three on as they cook.
-As an aside, Grant’s son is the cutest thing ever.
-Kolby is a sweetie with the way he cheers everyone on.
-Grant is struggling with his pasta dish and everyone is worried that his ravioli will burst.
Appetizer Results!
-Jennifer: Her lobster succotash is ‘expertly cooked,’ but could use more salt. The truffles and caviar also get lost in the dish.
-Grant: His ravioli dish is well seasoned, but could have used a bit more time.
-Kennedy: Her crispy skinned trout and potatoes is beautiful and fresh. As an aside, her sister judging the dish made it even more special.
-Time to make the entrees!
-Jennifer makes rack of venison.
-Grant makes pork tenderloin.
-Kennedy makes rabbit.
-Everyone cooks their hearts out as the judges give advice and their families cheer them on.
-All three of them take creative liberty when it comes to plating, making it even more appealing.
Entree Results!
-Grant: His pork loin medallions is delicious, as is the beer-soaked fennel.
-Kennedy: Her rabbit dish is great, but the meat could have been sliced thinner.
-Jennifer: Her rack of venison is beautiful, but inconsistent in terms of serving.
-Dessert time!
-Jennifer is making her chocolate raspberry ‘I love you cake.’
-Grant is making a coffee stout flavored dessert.
-Kennedy is making a black sesame cake.
-As always, the judges give commentary and advice as they walk around.
-Kennedy struggles with the snow aspect of her dish, but finally gets it to work.
-Jennifer also seems to be struggling with getting her dish done in time.
-Before long, time is up and it is time to taste the dish.
Dessert Results!
-Kennedy: Her black sesame cake is beautiful, but too dry for their liking.
-Jennifer: Her ‘I love you’ cake is exceptional.
-Grant: His stout cake is unique and delicious.
Winner Time!
After a deliberation—the winner is………..GRANT!!!! Congratulations!!!! His son storming the stage to hug him was the best moment ever!!!