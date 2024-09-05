The Masked Singer Recap for 11/15/2023

The Masked Singer Recap for 11/15/2023

It is Trolls Night on Fox’s The Masked Singer! Everyone will sing boy band songs in honor of the Trolls movie.

–Anteater: He has a coin with Jenny and Nicole’s picture on it and was involved in wrestling and racecar driving.

He sings I Want It That Way from Backstreet Boys. It is a good way to start off the show…..he seems like he is enjoying himself and he has such a sweet, unique voice.

The Big Clue is Hall of Fame….but which one?

Guesses: John Cougar Mellencamp, Willie Nelson

–Candelabra: She was abandoned by her mom and had to be tough throughout her life.

She sings All My Life from K-Ci and JoJo and is phenomenal….and dare I say….even better than the original. WOW! She is phenomenal.

The clue is Real TV….and on and off the camera she keeps it 100 Real.

Guesses: Keyshia Cole, Ashanti, Kelly Rowland

–Donut: He is doing this in honor of the love of his life, who recently died.

He sings I Do (Cherish You) from 98 Degrees and now I am in a mess of tears….this is such a moving, beautiful performance and my heart is breaking for him.

The big clue is that he is well seasoned and he has been around for many generations.

Guesses: Liam Neeson, Stanley Tucci, Engelbert Humperdinck

–WILDCARD!!!! Cuddle Monster: He was a wild child that grew up in a violent place. He got out and lived his dream…only to let his inner demons take over. Meditation and positive energy saved him.

He sings The Right Stuff from New Kids on the Block and wow, it is such a wild, fun way to end the night…he is such a joy to watch and made me smile from start to finish.

The clue sheds light on who he is…with weird music.

Guesses: Dennis Rodman, Draymond Green, Shaq

Anteater and Cuddle Monster must compete in a sing-off to stay in the competition. They take on Can’t Stop This Feeling by Justin Timberlake and as always, it is hard to decide who should stay and who should go because they both bring something unique to the table.

Cuddle Monster is eliminated and is none other than…..METTA WORLD PEACE!!!

More next week, stay tuned!