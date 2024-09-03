Step by Step Star Suzanne Somers Dead at 76

Sad news for the world of Hollywood. Suzanne Somers, best known for her roles in Three’s Company and Step by Step, has died. She was 76 years old.

The news was initially shared by People, who obtained the following statement from her family:

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” her publicist R. Couri Hay shared on behalf of the actress’ family.

“Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family,” the statement continued. “Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

The health guru for her big break as The Girl in the Thunderbird in the iconic film American Graffiti. She went on to play Chrissy Snow on Three’s Company and Carol Foster-Lambert on Step by Step. She was also known for sharing her alternative health care tips, crediting it to helping her throughout her own health issues. She also became the spokeswoman for Thighmaster, Buttmaster and authored several books about wellness, sex and health.

She is survived by her husband Alan Hamel and son Bruce. TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones at this time.