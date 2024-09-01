Sammi's Favorite Things

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Justin Timberlake’s New Line

Justin Timberlake Brings his Heron Preston-Designed Tour Capsule to RSVP Gallery in LA
Justin Timberlake and Bravado bring his Heron Preston-designed tour line to RSVP Gallery in LA this Friday, April 27th ahead of his back to back sold out shows at The Forum on Friday + Saturday. This marks the first time that select styles from the Man Of The Woods Tour merch capsule will be available to purchase outside the concert venue. In addition, 4 exclusive products in collaboration with RSVP Gallery will debut in extremely limited quantities.  The collection mixes Justin’s MOTW era with Heron’s sensibilities and can be seen in its entirety along with behind the scenes shots from the tour. Look for the collection to be available in other high end boutique stores as the tour moves along soon. Prices range from $40-$80.
